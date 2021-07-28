Instagram extends Reels up to 60 seconds, adds captions stickers

Sarah Tew/CNET

Watch out, TikTok. Instagram Reels is hot on your heels. As of Tuesday, Instagram Reels can be up to a minute long, after previously being limited to 30 seconds. The Facebook-owned photo and video sharing platform unveiled the change by way of its Twitter account.

Reels. up to 60 secs. starting today. pic.twitter.com/pKWIqtoXU2 — Instagram (@instagram) July 27, 2021

It also added a captions sticker within Reels, which converts audio into text-based captions so you can watch Reels content with sound off. It's available in a few English-speaking countries, and Instagram plans to expand the feature to additional countries and languages soon.

Earlier this month, TikTok extended its videos to up to three minutes. Instagram's news is also good for TikTok users who want to post longer TikTok videos on their Instagram accounts with Reels.