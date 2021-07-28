CDC pushes masks indoors again Activision Blizzard lawsuit Simone Biles pulls out of second event Hidden Amazon perks 4 million unemployment refunds coming
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software

Instagram extends Reels up to 60 seconds, adds captions stickers

The change came in on Tuesday.

Listen
- 00:40
004-instagram-app-logo-on-phone-2021

Instagram first introduced Reels last year. 

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Watch out, TikTok. Instagram Reels is hot on your heels. As of Tuesday, Instagram Reels can be up to a minute long, after previously being limited to 30 seconds. The Facebook-owned photo and video sharing platform unveiled the change by way of its Twitter account. 

It also added a captions sticker within Reels, which converts audio into text-based captions so you can watch Reels content with sound off. It's available in a few English-speaking countries, and Instagram plans to expand the feature to additional countries and languages soon. 

Earlier this month, TikTok extended its videos to up to three minutes. Instagram's news is also good for TikTok users who want to post longer TikTok videos on their Instagram accounts with Reels. 

Now playing: Watch this: Make your own Instagram face filter
10:35

Read more