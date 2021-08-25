TikTok is reportedly testing 5-minute videos

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're still getting used to TikTok's longer, three-minute videos that rolled out to the masses last month, buckle up for this possible update. The company is reportedly testing videos that are up to five minutes long, according to social media commentator Matt Navarra.

Navarra tweeted a screenshot of an account update from TikTok that reads: "Upload videos up to 5 minutes long from your device. Make sure you're using the latest version of TikTok before trying out the feature on your app or tiktok.com."

TikTok is testing a longer 5 minute video upload limit 🕺 🤳🏻 pic.twitter.com/qiRbJmHkma — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 25, 2021

TikTok didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company first experimented with increasing its 60-second limit in December, when it began testing three-minute videos. It rolled out the longer format in July. Now it looks like users may soon start to see even longer clips.

The short-form video space is competitive, which means changes are common and frequent. In September, Instagram extended the time limit for clips on its TikTok competitor, Reels, from 15 seconds to 30 seconds. In July, it bumped that limit to 60 seconds.

It's possible TikTok is even looking beyond five-minute videos. Navarra also posted a tweet that appears to show the company is experimenting with 10-minute videos, too.

EVEN LONGER: TikTok also appears to be testing a 10 minute max upload limit! 👀👇 https://t.co/oAaHbB9304 https://t.co/wDIoHJdOCl — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 25, 2021

TikTok users will surely have mixed feelings about the potential changes, with some already sounding off on Navarra's tweet.

"YouTube is typing," one tweet reads.

Another expressed feelings with this timeless Michael Scott meme.