Sarah Tew/CNET

TikTok has hit a new milestone, more than 1 billion monthly active users around the world. The popular social video app shared the news in a blog post on Monday.

"More than 1 billion people around the world now come to TikTok every month to be entertained as they learn, laugh, or discover something new," the company said in a blog post. "We're honored to be a home for our immensely diverse community of families, small businesses, and creators who transform into our favorite stars."

✨ 1 billion✨ people on TikTok! Thank you to our global community 🎉 https://t.co/X7FjwpTI0B — TikTok (@tiktok_us) September 27, 2021

