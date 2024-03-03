'The Regime': How to Watch the HBO Series From Anywhere

Deception. Palace intrigue. Odd relationships. Illicit affairs? HBO's latest original, The Regime, teases all that and more when it debuts with Kate Winslet starring as Chancellor Elena Vernham.

The limited series takes place in a fictional European country, and focuses on Vernham's dictatorial behavior and increasing paranoia over a supposed mold infestation in her palace. Power shows up in multiple ways here -- in politics, in the workplace and in weird relationship dynamics. According to HBO's description, the show follows "one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel."

Vernham starts to confide in the soldier "protecting" her, and his influence could soon spell trouble. A dark comedy, The Regime also features Martha Plimpton, Hugh Grant, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough and Matthias Schoenaerts as the soldier and Vernham's right hand.

Stream 'The Regime' on Max

You can watch the six-episode limited series on the HBO cable channel or stream it on Max on Sunday, March 3, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will arrive each week until the finale on April 7.

How to watch 'The Regime' from anywhere with a VPN

Maybe you're traveling abroad and want to stream The Regime while away from home. With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the series from anywhere. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic and stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling, find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to legally stream content as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where The Regime will be streaming on a service like Max. Before opening the streaming app, be sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the TV show on multiple devices, you may need to configure each to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account.

If you run into streaming issues, first ensure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device, and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.