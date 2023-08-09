The 14 Best K-Dramas to Stream on Netflix Right Now

With a commitment to spend more than $2 billion on Korean productions over the next four years,Netflix has huge ambitions for Korean films and TV series. Shows like Squid Game have become global sensations, and the streamer's slate continues to grow. Although reality series like Physical: 100 and Single's Inferno have gained popularity, the streaming service's K-drama lineup is drawing viewers in with its portfolio of trippy sci-fi dramas, zombie stories, romances and more.

The platform is dropping new shows, documentaries and six films throughout 2023. We've created a list of the best K-dramas on Netflix (besides Squid Game), and in some cases, tell you when to look out for new seasons. If you're still digging for additional titles, try searching with this special hidden code: 68699.

Read more: Best Streaming Services for K-Dramas

Netflix Black Knight (2023) A new Netflix release, Black Knight is a dystopian series that takes place in 2071. In this world, everyone must wear face masks due to severe pollution. Adapted from a webtoon where the surviving human population stands at 1%, the story follows 5-8, a "delivery man" who's skilled at fighting. His job is to help refugees find settlements in a society where a single corporation controls access to clean oxygen. Watch as the story unfolds as 5-8 meets a little boy named Sa-wol, an aspiring delivery man.

D.P. Season 2 arrived on July 28 and all six episodes are available to stream. Cpl. Han Ho-yeol, Pvt. An Jun-ho and the D.P. unit must face another tragedy in the latest installment of the military drama that touches on bullying, hazing and toxic hierarchies.

Netflix Bloodhounds Based on a webtoon of the same name, Bloodhounds unites two opposing boxers -- Geon-woo and Woo-jin -- when they need to contend with loan sharks. While paying off a debt is one obstacle, the pair must dive into an underworld filled with greed, violence and one boss who's surprisingly altruistic. Not everything goes smoothly, however. Watch all eight episodes on Netflix now.

Netflix Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) This charming show follows Woo Young-woo, a sharp young attorney who is on the autism spectrum. The series blends legal drama with romance, family plots, comedy and life lessons that will keep you glued to the screen. You can stream season 1 of Extraordinary Attorney Woo now, and Netflix has renewed the fan-favorite for a second season.

Netflix The Glory (2022) A revenge story, The Glory centers on teacher Moon Dong-eu. She endured terrible bullying during childhood and seeks retribution against her tormentors. Then things get complicated. Season 2 dropped on March 10, so you can stream both installments now.

Netflix The Good Bad Mother Young-soon raised her son, Kang-ho, alone after becoming a widow at a young age. She gives him tough love to ensure he's able to thrive and not live in poverty when he's an adult. Kang-ho grows up and becomes a successful lawyer, but an accident causes him to lose his memory and revert back to his 7-year-old self. The series is a journey through their recovery and Young-soon's role as a "bad mom" to help her son heal. New episodes are released each week on Netflix.

Netflix/YouTube/Screenshot Alchemy of Souls (2022) With action, soul-swapping magic, intrigue and a love story rolled into the plot, Alchemy of Souls treats viewers to a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Jang Uk is a nobleman who doesn't have the most stellar reputation or fighting skills. Then Nak-su -- who's trapped in another woman's body -- comes along and opens him up to what's been missing in his life, including love. Stream two seasons on Netflix.

Netflix/Screenshot My Mister (2018) Dong Hoon (played by Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun) is unhappy in his career, his wife Kang Yoon Hee is cheating and he gets caught up in an illegal activity. His co-worker Lee Ji-an has the power to ruin everything for him, but will she? Their dynamic shifts as they both learn about each other's struggles. Though the show has not released a second season, you can binge all 16 episodes from season 1.

Netflix All of Us Are Dead (2022) If zombie thrillers are your jam, then you must watch the Netflix original series, All of Us Are Dead. High school students find themselves trapped at school during a zombie outbreak, and it becomes an all-out race for survival. Not everyone is down to help one another, so keep your eyes on who's willing to do their classmates dirty. And stay tuned for season 2.

Netflix/Screenshot Crash Landing on You (2019) A paragliding mishap lands South Korean heiress Yoon Se-Ri within North Korean borders. She meets Ri Jeong-Hyeok, a soldier who wants to help her stay safe. The two find themselves in love, but this story is steeped in complicated family relationships, political drama and crime too. Check out the first season on Netflix.

Netflix Sweet Home (2020) A supernatural thriller, Sweet Home journeys into an apartment building named Green Home. We first meet Hyun Soo, a lonely high schooler who tragically lost his family in an accident. But moving into Green Home finds him surrounded by neighbors who turn into monsters when their darkest desires surface. In order to survive, he and other residents must work together to fight the monsters and their own inner turmoil. Season 1 is available now with season 2 coming later this year.

Netflix Crash Course in Romance (2023) Rom-com fans should stream this series about a celebrity private school teacher who gets involved with a former athlete. Scandals, nosy parents and assorted hijinks keep the story interesting for season 1 of this Netflix original.

Netflix Queenmaker Queenmaker introduces viewers to Hwang Do-hee (played by Kim Hee-ae), a PR fixer who is hired at the Eunsung Group and tasked with working on an election campaign for Oh Kyung-sook, a human rights attorney. Check out the political thriller that shows how getting the resilient lawyer elected mayor is no cakewalk.