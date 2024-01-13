X

11 of the Absolute Best Anime You Should Stream in January 2024

Here's when and where to watch releases like Solo Leveling and Ishura.

Updated Jan. 13, 2024 4:00 a.m. PT

kourtjackson-rv
Written by  Kourtnee Jackson
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
kourtjackson-rv
Kourtnee Jackson Writer
Kourtnee covers TV streaming services and home entertainment news and reviews at CNET. She previously worked as an entertainment reporter at Showbiz Cheat Sheet where she wrote about film, television, music, celebrities, and streaming platforms.
Expertise Kourtnee is a longtime cord-cutter who's subscribed to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Sling, Spotify and more. As a real-life user of these services, she tracks the latest developments in streaming, the newest re Credentials
  • Though Kourtnee hasn't won any journalism awards yet, she's been a Netflix streaming subscriber since 2012 and knows the magic of its hidden codes.
See full bio
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET
16171819202122232425+
Years of Experience
14151617181920212223
Hands-on Product Reviewers
6,0007,0008,0009,00010,00011,00012,00013,00014,00015,000
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services.

See at Crunchyroll
animated scene from solo leveling
Solo Leveling
View details
View details
See at Hulu
young man bears his teeth
Ishura
View details
View details
See at Hidive
young girl gazes at the back of a young boy
The Dangers in My Heart, season 2
View details
View details
See at Netflix
animated woman, dragon and samurai take duel positions
Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation
View details
View details

This year will be filled with new and returning anime that sweep audiences into stories about demons, magic, blossoming romances, superhero adventures and classroom politics. Though fans will have to wait for Suicide Squad Isekai, Junji Ito's Uzumaki, Oshi no Ko season 2 and more Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, we can kick off 2024 with some winter releases like Solo Leveling.

Whether you like comedy, fantasy or monster battles, January has something to offer. Check out this list for a look at some of the latest anime you can stream during the month on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix and other streaming services

Read more: Best Streaming Services of 2024

Show less
See at Crunchyroll
See at Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling

Sung Jinwoo is an underdog with meager talent as a hunter -- until he mysteriously acquires new supernatural powers. In a world where monsters lurk, waiting to tear humans and magical hunters to bits, Jinwoo is seeking answers, leveling up his power and protecting humanity. Meet all the hunters, healers and monsters by streaming the series on Crunchyroll each Saturday at 9:30 a.m. PT.

animated scene from solo leveling
Photo Gallery 1/1
animated scene from solo leveling
Show expert take Show less

Metallic Rouge

Do you love stories about androids and humans? The cyberpunk-themed Metallic Rouge is a new anime from Studio Bones that follows a Nean -- aka android -- called Rouge and her partner, Naomi. The pair is tasked with a mission to Mars to quell an anti-government group of androids called the Immortal Nine. Watch it each Wednesday at 10:25 a.m. PT (1:25 p.m. ET) on Crunchyroll.

Blue Exorcist, season 3

It'll be a busy time for Blue Exorcist, which began airing its newest season on Jan. 6, after a long hiatus. This installment covers the Shimane Illuminati Saga, where Rin and other True Cross Academy students get swamped with consultations due to a rise in strange activity. Watch the exorcists-in-training chase down mysteries as Lucifer declares war on them while he hatches another nefarious plan. Stream Saturdays at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Crunchyroll.

Classroom of the Elite

The stakes are high after Kiyotaka and his classmates make it to Class C, where a co-ed test will determine who's getting expelled. Students have to work together -- even with adversaries -- to pass the test. Catch up with Kiyotaka, Suzune, Honami and the others at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School each Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET on Crunchyroll.

See at Hulu
See at Hulu

Ishura

New to Hulu, Ishura is adapted from Keiso's light novel of the same name. With the Demon King gone, a bunch of demigods battle each other for the ultimate power in the world. Watch new episodes of the series each Wednesday on Hulu.

young man bears his teeth
Photo Gallery 1/1
young man bears his teeth
Show expert take Show less

Bucchigiri?!

A MAPPA production, this anime introduces Arajin Tomoshibi and Matakara Asamine, two old friends who have a nice reunion until they get caught up in a fight with the town brutes. When a genie appears, the story takes another odd turn. Tune in beginning Saturday, Jan. 13, at 8:30 a.m. PT on Crunchyroll.

Sengoku Youko

Humans and monsters do not coexist well in Sengoku Youko, and an evil plot to transform people into katawara means friendly alliances form. Tama the fox spirit loves humans, and is willing to defy his own kind to defend them from monsters. Stream the action fantasy on Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m. PT on Crunchyroll.

See at Hidive
See at Hidive

The Dangers in My Heart, season 2

Fans of oddball rom-coms can stream the return of the The Dangers in My Heart. Kyotaro is filled with dark thoughts, but meeting his classmate Anna begins to transform him. Watch their budding relationship unfold with new episodes each Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Hidive.

young girl gazes at the back of a young boy
Photo Gallery 1/1
young girl gazes at the back of a young boy
Show expert take Show less

Mashle: Magic and Muscles, season 2

If you're in the mood for comedy with a Harry Potter slant, then check out season 2 of Mashle. Follow Mash Burnedead's latest exploits as he fakes it till he makes it at Easton Magic Academy. This season picks up with the Divine Visionary Candidate Exam arc, where classmates are pitted against each other. Stream each Saturday at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET) on Crunchyroll.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

The show debuted Sept. 29 and has returned this month with new episodes. Based on the fantasy manga by Kanehito Yamada, the story follows Frieren, an elf magician who's inspired to start a new adventure after returning from a 50-year journey to acquire magic knowledge. Her human friends have aged, and she winds up caring for her friend's adopted child, who comes along on her next adventure. Stream each Friday on Crunchyroll at 11 a.m. ET.

See at Netflix
See at Netflix

Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation

The One Piece spinoff will land on Netflix on Jan. 21, but it's a one-off episode with a runtime that's less than 30 minutes. Nevertheless, fans may want to see Ryuma come to life from this manga's vast universe that includes the warrior from the Land of Wano. According to Netflix, he's a "samurai entangled in a world disrupted by an ominous force -- a dragon capable of unleashing catastrophic destruction upon the land."

animated woman, dragon and samurai take duel positions
Photo Gallery 1/1
animated woman, dragon and samurai take duel positions
Show expert take Show less

Services and Software Guides

VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software