11 of the Absolute Best Anime You Should Stream in January 2024

This year will be filled with new and returning anime that sweep audiences into stories about demons, magic, blossoming romances, superhero adventures and classroom politics. Though fans will have to wait for Suicide Squad Isekai, Junji Ito's Uzumaki, Oshi no Ko season 2 and more Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, we can kick off 2024 with some winter releases like Solo Leveling.

Whether you like comedy, fantasy or monster battles, January has something to offer. Check out this list for a look at some of the latest anime you can stream during the month on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix and other streaming services.

Show less See at Crunchyroll See at Crunchyroll Solo Leveling Sung Jinwoo is an underdog with meager talent as a hunter -- until he mysteriously acquires new supernatural powers. In a world where monsters lurk, waiting to tear humans and magical hunters to bits, Jinwoo is seeking answers, leveling up his power and protecting humanity. Meet all the hunters, healers and monsters by streaming the series on Crunchyroll each Saturday at 9:30 a.m. PT. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Metallic Rouge Do you love stories about androids and humans? The cyberpunk-themed Metallic Rouge is a new anime from Studio Bones that follows a Nean -- aka android -- called Rouge and her partner, Naomi. The pair is tasked with a mission to Mars to quell an anti-government group of androids called the Immortal Nine. Watch it each Wednesday at 10:25 a.m. PT (1:25 p.m. ET) on Crunchyroll.

Blue Exorcist, season 3 It'll be a busy time for Blue Exorcist, which began airing its newest season on Jan. 6, after a long hiatus. This installment covers the Shimane Illuminati Saga, where Rin and other True Cross Academy students get swamped with consultations due to a rise in strange activity. Watch the exorcists-in-training chase down mysteries as Lucifer declares war on them while he hatches another nefarious plan. Stream Saturdays at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Crunchyroll.

Classroom of the Elite The stakes are high after Kiyotaka and his classmates make it to Class C, where a co-ed test will determine who's getting expelled. Students have to work together -- even with adversaries -- to pass the test. Catch up with Kiyotaka, Suzune, Honami and the others at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School each Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET on Crunchyroll.

Show less See at Hulu See at Hulu Ishura New to Hulu, Ishura is adapted from Keiso's light novel of the same name. With the Demon King gone, a bunch of demigods battle each other for the ultimate power in the world. Watch new episodes of the series each Wednesday on Hulu. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Bucchigiri?! A MAPPA production, this anime introduces Arajin Tomoshibi and Matakara Asamine, two old friends who have a nice reunion until they get caught up in a fight with the town brutes. When a genie appears, the story takes another odd turn. Tune in beginning Saturday, Jan. 13, at 8:30 a.m. PT on Crunchyroll.

Sengoku Youko Humans and monsters do not coexist well in Sengoku Youko, and an evil plot to transform people into katawara means friendly alliances form. Tama the fox spirit loves humans, and is willing to defy his own kind to defend them from monsters. Stream the action fantasy on Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m. PT on Crunchyroll.

Show less See at Hidive See at Hidive The Dangers in My Heart, season 2 Fans of oddball rom-coms can stream the return of the The Dangers in My Heart. Kyotaro is filled with dark thoughts, but meeting his classmate Anna begins to transform him. Watch their budding relationship unfold with new episodes each Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Hidive. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Mashle: Magic and Muscles, season 2 If you're in the mood for comedy with a Harry Potter slant, then check out season 2 of Mashle. Follow Mash Burnedead's latest exploits as he fakes it till he makes it at Easton Magic Academy. This season picks up with the Divine Visionary Candidate Exam arc, where classmates are pitted against each other. Stream each Saturday at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET) on Crunchyroll.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End The show debuted Sept. 29 and has returned this month with new episodes. Based on the fantasy manga by Kanehito Yamada, the story follows Frieren, an elf magician who's inspired to start a new adventure after returning from a 50-year journey to acquire magic knowledge. Her human friends have aged, and she winds up caring for her friend's adopted child, who comes along on her next adventure. Stream each Friday on Crunchyroll at 11 a.m. ET.