Spotify Unveils AI Playlists: How to Find and Use the New Feature

Music streaming service Spotify on Sunday announced that Premium subscribers can create AI-generated playlists using phrases, but at the moment it's only available in the UK and Australia.

The feature involves typing a prompt into a text box within the Spotify mobile app, such as, "I want songs about purple." The ability expands on existing auto-generated features like the AI DJ and Daily Mix.

The company says that the service is in beta, but it plans to reveal more in the coming months. Representatives for Spotify were unable to confirm when the service was coming to the US when contacted by CNET.

Spotify's main competitor Apple Music has yet to announce any AI-branded features for its music streaming service, beyond its usual algorithm and Replay. However, the company is expected to go all-in with machine learning with the release of iOS 18 later in the year.

If you're currently in Blighty or Down Under, here's how to create AI playlists:

To find the feature, open the Spotify mobile app and select Your Library in the bottom-right corner. Next, tap the + button at the top-right corner of the app and select AI Playlist. The app offers a number of preselected prompts, or you can type your own. The company says that "non-music-related prompts, like current events or specific brands" won't work, and neither will offensive language. Spotify will offer suggested tracks and you can manage them as you would a regular playlist. You can also refine the playlist by giving the AI Playlist extra prompts such as "more pop" or "less upbeat." Lastly, tap Create, and the playlist will be saved in Your Library.

