Spotify Unveils AI Playlists: How to Find and Use the New Feature

Spotify now lets Premium subscribers build playlists using an AI prompt, but it's not yet available in the US.

Ty Pendlebury Editor
Ty Pendlebury is a journalism graduate of RMIT Melbourne, and has worked at CNET since 2006. He lives in New York City where he writes about streaming and home audio.
Expertise Ty has worked for radio, print, and online publications, and has been writing about home entertainment since 2004. He majored in Cinema Studies when studying at RMIT. He is an avid record collector and streaming music enthusiast. Credentials
  • Ty was nominated for Best New Journalist at the Australian IT Journalism awards, but he has only ever won one thing. As a youth, he was awarded a free session for the photography studio at a local supermarket.
See full bio
Ty Pendlebury
2 min read
ftr-header-ai-playlist-1-1440x733.png
Spotify

Music streaming service Spotify on Sunday announced that Premium subscribers can create AI-generated playlists using phrases, but at the moment it's only available in the UK and Australia.

The feature involves typing a prompt into a text box within the Spotify mobile app, such as, "I want songs about purple." The ability expands on existing auto-generated features like the AI DJ and Daily Mix.

The company says that the service is in beta, but it plans to reveal more in the coming months. Representatives for Spotify were unable to confirm when the service was coming to the US when contacted by CNET.

Spotify's main competitor Apple Music has yet to announce any AI-branded features for its music streaming service, beyond its usual algorithm and Replay. However, the company is expected to go all-in with machine learning with the release of iOS 18 later in the year.

ftr-infographic-ai-playlist-1-768x384.png
Spotify

If you're currently in Blighty or Down Under, here's how to create AI playlists:

  1. To find the feature, open the Spotify mobile app and select Your Library in the bottom-right corner.
  2. Next, tap the + button at the top-right corner of the app and select AI Playlist.
  3. The app offers a number of preselected prompts, or you can type your own. The company says that "non-music-related prompts, like current events or specific brands" won't work, and neither will offensive language. 
  4. Spotify will offer suggested tracks and you can manage them as you would a regular playlist. You can also refine the playlist by giving the AI Playlist extra prompts such as "more pop" or "less upbeat."
  5. Lastly, tap Create, and the playlist will be saved in Your Library.

