Spotify's DJ Feature Brings You Radio Mixes With AI Announcer

Spotify has unveiled a new beta feature called DJ, which lets music fans listen to their own radio station, complete with announcements by an AI "host."

Spotify's head of personalization, Ziad Sultan, told CNET that DJ takes existing personalization features such as Daily Mixes and Wrapped "to the next level." DJ adds a "generative AI in the hands of music experts" -- which translates to some specially curated tracks -- and also incorporates an AI DJ's voice. The AI DJ taps the voice of Spotify's Xavier "X" Jernigan and relates information such as track names and artist biographies.

The mobile-only feature is rolling out in beta beginning tomorrow to Spotify Premium users in the US and Canada.

To access the DJ:

First click on the Music tab at the top of your Home Screen. Next, if the service is available, the DJ Card will appear at the top of your feed (it has the circle graphic seen above). Then, after a brief introduction, the service will begin your personalized feed. You can skip tracks as usual, or If you want to try a different mix, press the DJ button in the bottom right corner.

Spotify is the largest music streaming service in the world, with more than 200 million paid subscribers and 82 million tracks for $10 a month. It's rivaled by Apple Music, which offers higher quality streams and Dolby Atmos mixes for $11 a month.

Editors' note: CNET is using an AI engine to create some personal finance explainers which are edited and fact-checked by our editors. For more, see this post.