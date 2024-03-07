Sling TV Adds Free Video Games for All Users

Sling TV, the live TV streaming service, announced the launch of 10 free video games for Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. The company introduced Sling Arcade on Wednesday, sharing in a press release that the gaming experience is for all customers with Sling Freestream or a paid Sling subscription.

Simply open the app, choose a game and use your remote control to play games, including Tetris, Centipede, Solitaire Clash, Neon Rider, Wheel of Fortune, Sweet Sugar or Pixel Dash. Though you can enjoy gameplay on full screen, one of Arcade's features is the option to play picture-in-picture while watching something else. Sling plans to add more supported devices and bulk up its game lineup in the coming months. You can look out for new releases ahead of major television events.

Sling TV offers multiple options for live TV streaming, including its free platform, Sling Freestream, and three paid tiers. Sling Orange and Sling Blue start at $40 per month, and Sling Orange & Blue costs $60 a month.

Sling isn't the first streaming service to fold video game access into its app. Netflix first launched its slate of mobile games in 2021, and has grown its suite to more than 70 titles. For now, you can only play on mobile iOS or Android devices, but the streamer has been testing out gameplay on TVs, PCs and Macs. Selections include branded releases tied to Netflix original shows such as Stranger Things, and licensed franchise titles like Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.