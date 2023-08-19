Netflix Tests New TV Game Feature

Canadian and UK Netflix users may be able to play Netflix games on certain TVs, and in the coming weeks, on their PCs and Macs, the streaming giant said Monday.

Launched in 2021, Netflix games were only available to play on mobile devices until now. There will be two games that are part of this rollout: Oxenfree from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and Molehew's Mining Adventure, a gem-mining arcade game.

The expansion of Netflix games to TVs will have you use your phone as a controller, meaning you won't have to purchase additional equipment. When it's available on computers, you'll be able to play with your keyboard and mouse.

The limited beta testing of the new formats means that only some Netflix subscribers will be able to start playing Netflix games on places other than their phones. According to Netflix's VP of Games Mike Verdu, the process is "meant to test our game streaming technology and controller and to improve the member experience over time."

For now, the devices that are partnered for this rollout include:

For more, check out the newest Netflix games, including how to play Cut the Rope and The Queen's Gambit Chess, along with our official Netflix review and the best TV of 2023.