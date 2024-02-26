Netflix Added These New Titles to Its Game Library in February

In February, Netflix, a CNET Editors' Choice Award pick, released two new titles to its growing game library. While Netflix is virtually synonymous with streaming movies and TV shows, like Black Mirror and Stranger Things, your subscription gives you access to mobile games you can play on your iOS or Android device. If you subscribe to Netflix, you can play these games and many more without ads or in-app purchases at no additional charge.

Here are the new titles Netflix added in February.

Rainbow Six: Smol

Developer: Ubisoft

This fast-paced roguelite shooter is based on the popular Tom Clancy franchise, but it has one key difference: Instead of playing as grizzled soldiers, you play as adorable character sprites. Otherwise, you have to defuse bombs, rescue hostages and take down members of a mysterious cult in order to save the world.

Pinball Masters

Developer: Zen Studios

Calling all pinball wizards! This classic arcade game lets you play on themed cabinets, which feature characters like Godzilla, King Kong and the Addams Family. You can try to beat your own score in single-player mode, or you can try to climb the online leaderboards and prove you know how to handle your flippers.

Here's how you can access games in Netflix's library

1. Download the Netflix app onto your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

2. Open the Netflix app and sign in to your account.

3. Scroll down your homepage until you see the Mobile Games carousel.

4. Tap into a game to learn more about it.

5. Tap Get Game to download a game you're interested in.

An additional pop-up from either Apple's App Store or the Google Play store will open, asking if you want to download the game. After you've confirmed that action, the game will start downloading on your device, like other apps.

For more gaming news, here are the latest titles on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Apple Arcade and Crunchyroll Game Vault. You can also check out what other movies, shows and games Netflix plans to release this year.