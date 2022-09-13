iOS 16 Arrives Apple Watch SE: 2022 vs. 2020 2022 Emmys: All the Winners Fitbit Inspire 3 Review Newest Kindle E-Reader Top 10 Smart TVs Best Portable Mini Projectors AT&T vs. Optimum
Paramount Could Be Shuttering Showtime App

You may only be able to see Showtime via Paramount Plus, a report says.

Corinne Reichert
Paramount Plus logo on a smartphone screen
The Showtime app could be coming to an end, with a report Tuesday saying there are plans to make it accessible only via the Paramount Plus streaming app in future.

Currently, movie streaming service Showtime is available as a stand-alone app. But as of last month, you can already access Showtime content in Paramount Plus with a bundled discount rate of $8 per month ad-supported or $13 a month for the ad-free Premium Plan.

Plans to end Showtime's app are still early, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources. 

Paramount Plus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

