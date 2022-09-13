Paramount Could Be Shuttering Showtime App

The Showtime app could be coming to an end, with a report Tuesday saying there are plans to make it accessible only via the Paramount Plus streaming app in future.

Currently, movie streaming service Showtime is available as a stand-alone app. But as of last month, you can already access Showtime content in Paramount Plus with a bundled discount rate of $8 per month ad-supported or $13 a month for the ad-free Premium Plan.

Plans to end Showtime's app are still early, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

Paramount Plus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

