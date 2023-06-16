'Outlander' Season 7: Release Date and How to Watch From Anywhere

Romantic time-traveling drama Outlander is back, with a new season placing Claire and Jamie right in the thick of America's fight for independence.

Based on Diana Gabaldon's novel An Echo in the Bone, the series has had fans waiting to find out what's become of the Fraser family following the end of season 6, with Claire (Caitriona Balfe) looking set to be wrongly convicted of the murder of Malva Christie.

The new season promises a host of added characters in the cast, including Quaker brother and sister Denzell and Rachel Hunter (Joey Phillips and Izzy Meikle-Small) as well as an all-grown-up William, Jamie's illegitimate son (Charles Vandervaart). Season 7 also sees Balfe make her directorial debut, with the actress calling the shots for a full episode later in the run.

Here's how you can tune in to Outlander season 7. Plus, learn how a virtual private network can come in handy while you stream.

STARZ

Release dates for Outlander season 7

Season 7 is set to be split into two parts, with its first half getting underway on Starz with the season premiere Friday, June 16, at 12 a.m. ET on the streaming app. Viewers watching on the Starz cable channel can catch it at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET). A further seven episodes will land weekly on the service at the same time each Friday from then on before the show takes a break until 2024.

How to watch Outlander season 7 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

How to watch Outlander season 7 around the world

W Network logo W Network Watch Outlander season 7 in Canada There's a short wait for Canadian fans of the show, with the Outlander season 7 premiere scheduled for broadcast on the W Network on Sunday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. W Network is available through most Canadian cable TV providers. If it's already part of your channel list, you can simply log in with the details of your TV provider on the W Network website to livestream the show. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, have the option of the STACKTV add-on channel as part of an Amazon Prime Video subscription which is priced at CA$13 a month on top of CA$13 a month for Prime membership. The add-on offers a 14-day free trial. See at Wnetwork

Lionsgate Lionsgate Plus Carries Outlander season 7 in the UK Streaming service Lionsgate Plus has the rights to show Outlander Season 7 exclusively in the UK. Like the US, the new season premiere is set to drop on the service on Friday, June 16, with new episodes being added once per week. The Lionsgate Plus service is available as a channel add-on for Amazon Prime Video and is currently offering a seven-day free trial. After that it's priced at £6 a month on top of an £6 Amazon Prime subscription. See at Lionsgate Plus

