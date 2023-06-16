Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
'Outlander' Season 7: Release Date and How to Watch From Anywhere

Claire and Jamie return with the American Revolution in full swing.

Kevin Lynch
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
Kevin Lynch
5 min read
Romantic time-traveling drama Outlander is back, with a new season placing Claire and Jamie right in the thick of America's fight for independence.

Based on Diana Gabaldon's novel An Echo in the Bone, the series has had fans waiting to find out what's become of the Fraser family following the end of season 6, with Claire (Caitriona Balfe) looking set to be wrongly convicted of the murder of Malva Christie.

The new season promises a host of added characters in the cast, including Quaker brother and sister Denzell and Rachel Hunter (Joey Phillips and Izzy Meikle-Small) as well as an all-grown-up William, Jamie's illegitimate son (Charles Vandervaart). Season 7 also sees Balfe make her directorial debut, with the actress calling the shots for a full episode later in the run.

Here's how you can tune in to Outlander season 7. Plus, learn how a virtual private network can come in handy while you stream.

Read more: The Best TV Shows to Watch on Starz Right Now

A still from TV show Outlander showing actors Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe standing infant of the American and British flags.
STARZ

Release dates for Outlander season 7

Season 7 is set to be split into two parts, with its first half getting underway on Starz with the season premiere Friday, June 16, at 12 a.m. ET on the streaming app. Viewers watching on the Starz cable channel can catch it at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).  A further seven episodes will land weekly on the service at the same time each Friday from then on before the show takes a break until 2024.

Read more: Best Streaming Services of 2023

How to watch Outlander season 7 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

How to watch Outlander season 7 around the world

Tips for streaming Outlander season 7 using a VPN

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is located in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs, like Roku, don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log in to your services. We normally recommend Brave.

