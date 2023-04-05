The Best TV Shows to Watch on Starz Right Now

With the return of Party Down, viewers have another good reason to head to Starz. The streaming service drops new episodes earlier than its linear cable network, and Starz offers an expanding slate of good TV that's free of ads.

In particular, it boasts a pretty impressive catalog of original series like Outlander, P-Valley, Power and the historical drama The Serpent Queen. Starz has tons more shows spanning multiple genres, including a pirate saga and a sequel series for Evil Dead.

If you've run out of good stuff to watch on Netflix, Hulu or HBO Max, check out some of these entertaining titles on the Starz streaming app.

Starz Power (Books 1-4) Stream every show in the Power franchise right now. Start with six seasons of the original Power, which ran from 2014-2020. The crime drama kicked off with drug kingpins Ghost and Tommy in New York before spinning off into Power Book II: Ghost to follow Tariq St. Patrick. Next, watch the '80s-set prequel Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and then catch up with Tommy Egan in Power Book IV: Force, the latest addition to the Power universe.

Starz Outlander One of the most popular Starz originals, Outlander has two more seasons on lock and a new prequel series in the works. Based on Diana Gabaldon's time-traveling book series, the show features Caitriona Balfe as Claire, a nurse who's mysteriously plucked from her 1945 life to a period 200 years in the past. Sam Heughan plays Jamie, and the pair's dramatic love story isn't all roses. War, alienation and other challenges threaten their life and the world around them in 18th-century Scotland and beyond. You can binge-watch seasons 1-6 now. Season 7 will be split into two parts, with the first part premiering on June 16.

Starz P-Valley Down in the valley where the girls... P-Valley invites viewers to come on down to The Pynk for good times, will-they-won't-they romances, mystery and blood. With its Mississippi small-town backdrop, Katori Hall's drama is about more than strip club antics and entertainment. Sisterhood, survival and heart-centered ambition guide the story and keep you engaged and invested in characters like Uncle Clifford, and critics gave the series a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Stream seasons 1 and 2 now.

Starz BMF Like Power, this show is another one of 50 Cent's productions on Starz. Black Mafia Family, or BMF, is based on the true story of Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. In real life, the Flenorys began selling drugs as teens and eventually took their trafficking business nationwide. The crime show explores the brothers' street life ambitions in 1980s Detroit as well their family relationships. Stream seasons 1 and 2 now on Starz.

Starz The Serpent Queen Get to know Catherine de Medici in her own words through Starz's medieval drama, The Serpent Queen. An entertaining march into European history, the show dives into the French ruler's backstory and rise to power -- with snark and fourth-wall-breaking comments. It's funny, dark and based on real life. Season 1 is available to stream now.

Starz Ash vs. Evil Dead Sam Raimi resurrected his Evil Dead series as a TV show for Starz, with Bruce Campbell reprising his role as Ash. Branded as a sequel, Ash vs. Evil Dead is a horror-comedy series that finds Ash working dead-end jobs until he has to pick up the hero's mantle once more. With an inexperienced but loyal team of sidekicks at the ready, he takes them on a grim crash course in Deadite lore and combat. Campbell stars alongside Lee Majors, Ray Santiago, Lucy Lawless, Dana DeLorenzo and more. Stream all three seasons if you like gore with a side of giggles.

Starz Hightown This Jerry Bruckheimer series follows a federal agent for the National Marine Fisheries Service named Jackie Quinones. While dealing with her own sobriety issues, she inserts herself into a murder investigation that's wrapped up in tense drama, scandalous affairs and the opioid crisis. Hightown is set in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where the locals are way more interesting than the summertime guests who come to visit.

Starz Black Sails Part adventure, part drama, Black Sails centers on Capt. James Flint and his crew, with a dose of an up-and-coming pirate legend named John Silver. The series is described as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island and mixes fictional characters with real-life figures. But this pirate's tale isn't just about marauding men, as complex women are willing to spill blood too. Black Sails takes viewers into Flint's ship, gang and his Caribbean territory. And keep an eye out for a few other infamous criminals, like Edward Teach -- aka Blackbeard. Stream all four seasons of the Starz original series.

Starz Party Down Party Down became a cult classic when it first dropped in 2009, and then it was canceled after two seasons. The comedy series stars Jane Lynch, Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Ryan Hansen, Lizzy Caplan and Martin Starr as a catering team with Hollywood aspirations. After a decade-long hiatus, season 3 debuted on Feb. 24. The new installment features appearances from Kevin Hart, Jennifer Garner and James Marsden. Stream seasons 1, 2 and 3 now on Starz.

Starz Blindspotting Blindspotting is a TV series based on the 2018 film that starred Daveed Diggs as Collin and Rafael Casal as Miles. The dramedy features Hamilton alum Jasmine Cephas Jones as Ashley, Miles' girlfriend and the mother of his child. After he's arrested, she and her son move in with Miles' mother (played by Helen Hunt) and sister until she sorts things out. There's no telling how long Ashley will live there, but Miles' future may not be so bright. You can stream season 1 on Starz. A second season of the show premieres on April 14.