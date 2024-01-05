Good News, Max Subscribers: Live Sports Will Be Free a Little Longer

Max subscribers won't have to shell out an extra $10 to watch live March Madness games on the B/R Sports tier, as Warner Bros. Discovery is delaying charging customers for the add-on option. On Friday, the media giant shared that it's working on some technical upgrades in the app, so fans can continue to enjoy live sports for free into the spring.

Max introduced live sports programming through its newly-added Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports this past October, granting viewers access to MLB, US Soccer, NHL, NBA and more. During its rollout, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the streaming service's add-on would be available to all subscribers at no extra cost through Feb. 29. After that date, the price would be $10 per month, which is in addition to the service's monthly subscription rate of $10, $16 or $20 -- depending on the plan.

"The B/R Sports Add-On will continue to be made available to Max subscribers on us for a few more months as we finalize some tech integrations that will ensure a more seamless customer experience with our platform partners," an email statement from Max said.

Sports fans can stream live broadcasts from TNT, TBS and TruTV, as well as original programming, TV shows, on-demand content and documentaries. With NCAA, NBA and NHL season games running into April, viewers have one more way to catch the latest match-ups without cable. Max has slowly begun embracing the live-streaming model to stand out in the space, offering B/R Sports and live news via CNN Max's 24/7 feed.

