NFL Preseason Week 3: How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys Today

Don't look now, but the 2022 NFL season is only two weeks away. Teams have one remaining preseason game before the regular season kicks off on Sept. 8. Players have one last chance to impress their coaching staff and front office before final roster cuts are made and the 53-man roster is set to begin the season.

Week 3 of the preseason continues Friday with four games, one of which will be televised nationally. The Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys kick off tonight at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on NFL Network.

Here's what you need to know to watch NFL preseason games without cable.

The NFL Network broadcasts most of the nationally televised preseason games, with one remaining game on CBS on Sunday.

Looking ahead to the regular season, CBS (and Paramount Plus) and Fox carry the games on Sundays, ESPN shows Monday Night Football, Prime Video shows Thursday Night Football and NBC (and Peacock) shows Sunday Night Football.

Here's the remaining NFL preseason TV schedule, with nationally televised games in bold. All times ET.

Week 3

Friday, Aug. 26

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers: 7 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys: 8 p.m. on NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints: 8 p.m.

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders: 8:15 p.m.



Saturday, Aug. 27

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons: 3 p.m. on NFL Network

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals: 6 p.m. on NFL Network

Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens: 7 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns: 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins: 7 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans: 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts: 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos: 9 p.m. on NFL Network

Sunday, Aug. 28

New York Giants at New York Jets: 1 p.m. on NFL Network

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers: 4:30 p.m. on CBS

Four of the five major live TV streaming services carry NFL Network -- all but DirecTV Stream. All five carry ESPN and Fox, and all but Sling TV carry CBS. For the games on CBS and Fox, keep in mind that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS and Fox in your area.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NFL Network along with CBS, Fox and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

FuboTV's Family plan costs $70 a month and includes NFL Network, CBS, Fox and ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes all four channels needed to watch NFL preseason games. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Sling's $35-a-month Blue package features NFL Network and Fox, but Fox is available in only a handful of areas. Sling's $35-a-month Orange package includes ESPN. You can combine the two plans for $50 a month. Read our Sling TV review.

Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football for the upcoming season. It will show one preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 25 between the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans. For millions of Amazon Prime subscribers, the Prime Video channel is already included at no extra cost. It costs $9 a month for non-Prime members. Read our Amazon Prime Video review.

You'll be able to watch only three NFL preseason games with DirecTV Stream. Its basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes CBS, Fox and ESPN, but none of its plans include NFL Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.