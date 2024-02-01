Netflix's 2024 Roster of TV Series, Films and Games Is Jam-Packed

Netflix announced its 2024 slate of TV shows, movies and games on Thursday, including returning series, full-feature sequels and popular franchise characters. Prepare for some additions to your watchlist.

The streaming service has big plans, and though many titles were revealed last year during Geeked Week and Tudum, we now know that multiple releases are confirmed for 2024. There are dozens of original movies hitting the small screen -- including Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel (March 8), Rebel Moon: Part 2 - The Scargiver, and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F featuring Eddie Murphy.

We shared some of the upcoming TV shows we're excited to watch this year, and Netflix was among the streaming services we highlighted. While series like Bridgerton, Arcane and Squid Game are returning in 2024, viewers can also expect to see some interesting new drops. Dead Boy Detectives -- due later this year -- is an adaptation tied to Neil Gaiman's Sandman universe, and series like Ripley and 3 Body Problem aim to take us down the rabbit hole.

There's also a selection of live streaming releases, like Netflix Slam, along with anime, K-dramas and other international titles debuting on the platform. Additionally, the streamer is expanding its games portfolio for 2024, and it provided a peek at exclusives like The Dragon Prince: Xadia, Katana Zero and Chicken Run: Eggstraction.

In addition to the titles mentioned above, here's a look at some notable releases coming to Netflix in 2024:

