Netflix Games Is Adding These Award-Winning Titles to Its Library

Netflix, a CNET Editors' Choice Award pick, announced at its Geeked Week 2023 virtual event in November that it's adding a handful of titles to its gaming service in the coming months. Those games include award-winning titles, like Hades, and games based on some popular Netflix series, like Money Heist.

While Netflix is virtually synonymous with streaming movies and TV shows, like Black Mirror and Stranger Things, your subscription also gives you access to a library of mobile games you can play on your iOS or Android device. If you subscribe to Netflix ($7 a month), you can play these games and many more without ads or in-app purchases at no additional charge.

Here are the titles Netflix Games is adding to its service soon. There are no release dates for these games yet, unless otherwise noted.

Money Heist

The streaming service is turning its popular crime drama into a Netflix exclusive interactive game. You join the crew in the original heist from the show, and your choices help determine what happens next. This narrative game will be released alongside the Money Heist spinoff Berlin, which Netflix said will arrive in December.

Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold

Set between the first and second seasons of the Netflix series, the game has you exploring the world as some of the series' main characters: Alina, Jesper, Sturmhond and General Kirigan. You encounter new villains and familiar faces in your travels as you discover more stories within the Grishaverse. This Netflix Games exclusive title is available to play now.

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

This Netflix exclusive is made by Aardman, the makers of the Chicken Run film series. It's a real-time, top-down heist game filled with feather-raising escapes. You're tasked with rescuing chickens and making sure they get back to Chicken Island safely. The game takes place after the film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget ends, so while there's no release date yet, the game will likely come out around the same time as the film.

The Dragon Prince: Xadia

Based on Netflix's Dragon Prince animated series, this role-playing game lets you step into the boots of some of the series' greatest champions. You can team up with friends to fight villains, discover new stories or share a laugh. This game will be available exclusively through Netflix Games when it's released, and it'll come to PC later, too.

Hades

Netflix is adding this award-winning roguelike dungeon crawler to its games library soon. You play as Zagreus, prince of the underworld, as you hack and slash your way through hordes of enemies on a journey to defy Hades. No two playthroughs are alike, giving every experience its own unique challenge. However, Hades will be available to Netflix subscribers on iOS. Sorry, Android folks.

Braid Anniversary Edition

Fifteen years after its initial release, the award-winning platformer Braid is coming to Netflix Games. Journey through a series of worlds, where you manipulate time to solve different puzzles. This edition also reimagines the title for modern hardware while preserving the integrity of the original.

Death's Door

In this action-adventure indie game, you control a crow whose job it is to collect souls. The game is filled with dungeons and puzzles, and it'll likely remind gamers of a Legend of Zelda game. Death's Door is available to play on Netflix Games now.

Katana Zero

Slash and dash, and control time, in this neon-drenched action platformer. You play as an assassin with amnesia who can rewind the clock. As the game progresses, you uncover more of your past through flashbacks, until you learn a dark truth about the world around you.

Here's how you can access games in Netflix's library

1. Download the Netflix app onto your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

2. Open the Netflix app and sign in to your account.

3. Scroll down your homepage until you see the Mobile Games carousel.

4. Tap into a game to learn more about it.

5. Tap Get Game to download a game you're interested in.

An additional pop-up from either Apple's App Store or the Google Play store will open, asking if you want to download the game. After you've confirmed that action, the game will start downloading on your device, like other apps.

