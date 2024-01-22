19 of the Best K-Dramas Available on Netflix Right Now

Anxiously awaiting the next season of Squid Game? These K-dramas on Netflix will keep you entertained in the meantime.

Netflix is a hub for all kinds of Korean films and TV series. In early 2023, the streaming giant announced it would be spending more than $2 billion on Korean productions over the next four years. Throughout 2023, Netflix released 34 new Korean titles, in what it called its "biggest-ever lineup of Korean films and series," and we can expect to see more in the coming years.

The "K-drama" genre on Netflix includes many different kinds of shows. On this list, there are sci-fi dystopias, romances, political thrillers, period pieces, a zombie outbreak and more -- there's something for every K-drama fan. If you're still digging for additional titles, try searching with this special hidden code: 68699.

Netflix Twenty Five Twenty One (2022) As a prodigy fencer, Na Hee-do is determined to continue her fencing education when she transfers schools, where she meets the curious Baek Yi-jin. Told in dual timelines, this series follows Hee-do as a teenager in 1998 and as a mother in the present, showing how our coming of age can change everything.

Netflix Doctor Cha (2023) After a crisis, Cha Jeong-suk finds herself back in the medical career she had left some twenty years earlier. She contends with new colleagues, mystery diagnoses and lots of drama. You can watch the complete limited series now.

Netflix Divorce Attorney Shin (2023) Based on the webtoon of the same name, Divorce Attorney Shin follows Shin Sung-han as he fights for his clients in and out of the courtroom. His tragic past catches up to him and causes trouble. You can watch the limited series now.

Netflix Business Proposal (2022) Based on the namesake webtoon and web novel, this workplace romance starts when Shin Ha-ri stands in for a friend on a blind date -- with her CEO, Kang Tae-moo, who comes up with an interesting plan. You can watch the entire first season now.

Netflix Prison Playbook (2017) Netflix describes this show as the "K-drama spin" on its hit series "Orange Is The New Black." Up-and-coming baseball star Kim Je-hyeok (played by K-pop star Krystal Idol) stars after he unexpectedly lands in prison rather than on the pitching mound. You can watch the entire first season now.

Netflix Black Knight (2023) Black Knight is a dystopian series that takes place in 2071. In this world, everyone must wear face masks due to severe pollution. Adapted from a webtoon where the surviving human population stands at 1%, the story follows 5-8, a "delivery man" who's skilled at fighting. His job is to help refugees find settlements in a society where a single corporation controls access to clean oxygen. Watch as the story unfolds as 5-8 meets a little boy named Sa-wol, an aspiring delivery man. You can watch all six episodes available now.

Netflix D.P. (2021) Corporal Han Ho-yeol, Private An Jun-ho and the D.P. unit must face another tragedy in the latest installment of the military drama that touches on bullying, hazing and toxic hierarchies. You can watch Seasons 1 and 2 available now.

Netflix Bloodhounds (2023) Based on a webtoon of the same name, Bloodhounds unites two opposing boxers -- Geon-woo and Woo-jin -- when they need to contend with loan sharks. While paying off a debt is one obstacle, the pair must dive into an underworld filled with greed, violence and one boss who's surprisingly altruistic. Not everything goes smoothly. Watch all eight episodes on Netflix now.

Netflix Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) This charming show follows Woo Young-woo, a sharp young attorney who is on the autism spectrum. The series blends legal drama with romance, family plots, comedy and life lessons that will keep you glued to the screen. You can stream season 1 of Extraordinary Attorney Woo now, and Netflix has renewed the fan-favorite for a second season, expected to air sometime in 2024.

Netflix The Glory (2022) A revenge story, The Glory centers on teacher Moon Dong-eu. She endured terrible bullying during childhood and seeks retribution against her tormentors. Then things get complicated. You can watch the complete show, 16 episodes total, available now.

Netflix The Good Bad Mother (2023) Young-soon raised her son, Kang-ho, alone after becoming a widow at a young age. She gives him tough love to ensure he's able to thrive and not live in poverty when he's an adult. Kang-ho grows up and becomes a successful lawyer, but an accident causes him to lose his memory and revert back to his 7-year-old self. The series is a journey through their recovery and Young-soon's role as a "bad mom" to help her son heal. You can watch all 14 episodes available now.

Netflix/YouTube/Screenshot Alchemy of Souls (2022) With action, soul-swapping magic, intrigue and a love story rolled into the plot, Alchemy of Souls treats viewers to a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Jang Uk is a nobleman who doesn't have the most stellar reputation or fighting skills. Then comes along the warrior Nak-su -- who's trapped in another woman's body -- and opens him up to what's been missing in his life, including love. You can watch Part 1 and Part 2 now on Netflix.

Netflix/Screenshot My Mister (2018) Dong Hoon (played by Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun) is unhappy in his career, his wife Kang Yoon Hee is cheating and he gets caught up in illegal activity. His co-worker Lee Ji-an has the power to ruin everything for him, but will she? Their dynamic shifts as they both learn about each other's struggles. You can watch all 16 episodes now.

Netflix All of Us Are Dead (2022) If zombie thrillers are your jam, then you must watch the Netflix original series, All of Us Are Dead. High school students find themselves trapped at school during a zombie outbreak, and it becomes an all-out race for survival. Not everyone is down to help one another, so keep your eyes on who's willing to do their classmates dirty. You can watch the first season now, with season 2 confirmed by Netflix.

Netflix/Screenshot Crash Landing on You (2019) A paragliding mishap lands South Korean heiress Yoon Se-Ri within North Korean borders. She meets Ri Jeong-Hyeok, a soldier who wants to help her stay safe. The two find themselves in love, but this story is steeped in complicated family relationships, political drama and crime too. The full first season is on Netflix now.

Netflix Sweet Home (2020) In a supernatural thriller, Sweet Home journeys into an apartment building named Green Home. The show follows Hyun Soo, a lonely high schooler who tragically lost his family in an accident. Moving into Green Home finds himself surrounded by neighbors who turn into monsters when their darkest desires surface. To survive, he and other residents must work together to fight the monsters and their inner turmoil. Season 1 and 2 are available now with season 3 expected to be released in summer 2024.

Netflix Crash Course in Romance (2023) Rom-com fans should stream this series about a celebrity private school teacher who gets involved with a former athlete. Scandals, nosy parents and assorted hijinks keep the story interesting for season 1 of this Netflix original.

Netflix Queenmaker (2023) Queenmaker introduces viewers to Hwang Do-hee (played by Kim Hee-ae), a PR fixer who is hired at the Eunsung Group and tasked with working on an election campaign for Oh Kyung-sook, a resilient human rights attorney. You can check out the full first season of this political thriller that shows how the race for mayor is no cakewalk.

Netflix/Screenshot from YouTube Mr. Sunshine (2018) When it comes to critics' praise, Mr. Sunshine is one of the most highly rated K-dramas in the genre. A period drama, the story is set in the early 1900s during the Joseon period. It centers on Eugene (once known as Choi Yoo Jin) who fled to America from Korea as a young servant child and later returned to his homeland as a Marine. His budding romance with Ae-shin, a noblewoman who's fighting for Korean independence, is marred by friction over the reigning class system, jealousy and politics. If you like historical dramas, stream all 24 episodes in season 1 of the popular series.

