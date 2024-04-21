NBA Playoffs 2024: Schedule, Matchups, TV Times, How to Watch Sunday's Games

The NBA playoffs kicked off on Saturday, with the higher-seeded, home teams-- the Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Knicks and Nuggets -- winning all four of their respective games. Four more games are on the docket today, starting with the Heat and Celtics at 1 p.m. ET and then continuing throughout the day.

Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream the NBA playoffs.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics enter the postseason as the East's top seed. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

What is the playoff schedule for today?



Here's the schedule for today's remaining games, and for the next few days (all times ET):

Sunday, April 21

Heat vs. Celtics, 1 p.m. on ABC

Mavericks vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Pacers vs. Bucks, 7 p.m. on TNT

Pelicans vs. Thunder, 9:30 p.m. on TNT

Monday, April 22

Magic vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m. on NBA TV (Cavaliers lead series 1-0)

76ers vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. on TNT (Knicks lead series 1-0)

Lakers vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m. on TNT (Nuggets lead series 1-0)

Tuesday, April 23

Suns vs. Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Pacers vs. Bucks, 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Mavericks vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. on TNT

Wednesday, April 24

Heat vs. Celtics, 7 p.m. on TNT

Pelicans vs. Thunder, 9:30 p.m. on TNT

What does the NBA playoff bracket look like?

The Boston Celtics earned the top spot in the East, and the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the defending champion Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the West. Here's what the matchups look like for the 2024 NBA playoffs, which began today:

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 Miami Heat

No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Orlando Magic

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 6 Phoenix Suns

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

How to watch the NBA playoffs

The NBA playoffs will be shown across four channels: ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. You can watch the games with a cable subscription or a live TV streaming service.

Three of the five major services offer all four channels. Hulu with Live TV lacks NBA TV, which will show only a handful of playoff games. Fubo lacks TNT, which shows a big portion of the NBA playoffs, making Fubo a poor choice for hoops fans. You can also watch TNT broadcasts of playoff games with Max.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime, and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.