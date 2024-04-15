NBA Playoffs 2024: Play-in Tournament Schedule, Matchups, TV Times, How to Watch

The NBA Playoffs tip off Tuesday with the start of the play-in tournament. The top six teams in each conference have qualified for the actual playoffs, and teams seven through 10 must get through the play-in tourney to secure one of the final two playoff spots in each conference.

In the Western Conference, the play-in teams are the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks will battle it out in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

The Western Conference play-in games will be shown on TNT, and the Eastern Conference games will be on ESPN. Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream the start of the NBA Playoffs.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers wil face Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in the first game of the NBA play-in tournament. Harry How/Getty Images

What are the play-in tournament matchups?

In the West, the No. 7 Pelicans host the No. 8 Lakers, a game that will feature 23-year-old Zion Williamson going up against 39-year-old LeBron James. Next up is the No. 9 Kings playing host to the No. 10 Warriors. Steph Curry and the Warriors will need to win two games on the road to earn the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

In the East, the No. 7 76ers host the No. 8 Heat in a game that will feature reigning league MVP Joel Embiid, who just returned from injury near the end of the regular season, going up against Miami center Bam Adebayo and former playoff hero Jimmy Butler. In the game between the No. 9 Bulls and No. 10 Hawks, the focus will be less on big men and more on guards and wings such as DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine of the Bulls and the Hawks' Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

What is the play-in tournament schedule?

All eight play-in teams will be in action on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday, April 16

No. 7 Pelicans vs. No. 8 Lakers, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

No. 9 Kings vs. No. 10 Warriors, 10 p.m. on TNT

Wednesday, April 17

No. 7 76ers vs. No. 8 Heat, 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 9 Bulls vs. No. 10 Hawks, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

The winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 game in each conference earns that conference's seventh seed. The loser will then play the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game on Friday for the eighth playoff spot in each conference.

What does the NBA playoff bracket look like?

The Boston Celtics earned the top spot in the East, and the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the defending champion Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the West. Here's what the matchups look like for the 2024 NBA Playoffs that begin Saturday:

Saturday, April 20

No. 2 New York Knicks vs. East No. 7

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Orlando Magic

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. West No. 7

No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 6 Phoenix Suns

Sunday, April 21

No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. East No. 8

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers

No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. West No. 8

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

How to watch the NBA play-in tournament

You can watch the play-in games on TNT and ESPN with a cable subscription or a live TV streaming service. Four of the five major services (all but Fubo) offer both channels. You can also watch the TNT broadcast of the Western Conference play-in games with Max.

The rest of the playoffs will be shown on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.