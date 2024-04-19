NBA Playoffs 2024: How to Watch Play-in Tournament on Friday

The NBA's postseason picture is almost complete. The Lakers and Sixers punched their tickets to the playoffs in the first two nights of play-in games. Friday's games will determine the final seeds in the Eastern and Western conferences.

First up is the East, with the Bulls, fresh off a dominant win against the Hawks on Wednesday, heading to Miami to take on the Heat. In addition to falling to the Sixers in a close game on Wednesday, the Heat are expected to be without star Jimmy Butler who may miss multiple weeks after a possible MCL injury.

Tip-off for this game is called for 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on ESPN, with the winner becoming the East's eighth seed and taking on the Boston Celtics.

On the other side of the bracket, the Kings will head to New Orleans to battle the Pelicans. The storyline here is remarkably similar to the East's: The Pelicans lost a close game to the Lakers on Tuesday and will enter Friday's contest without star Zion Williamson, who has a left hamstring injury. The Kings, meanwhile, are riding high after a thorough beatdown of the Warriors in their play-in game.

Tip-off for this game is set for 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT) on TNT, with the winner becoming the West's eighth seed and going up against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream the play-in games as well as the NBA playoffs.

Keegan Murray, #13, of the Sacramento Kings, shoots over Klay Thompson, #11, of the Golden State Warriors in the second half during the Play-In Tournament at Golden 1 Center. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

What is the play-in tournament and playoff schedule?



Here is the schedule for the next few days of NBA action (all times ET):

Friday, April 19 (Play-in)

Bulls vs. Heat, 7 p.m. on ESPN, winner plays the Celtics and is the eighth seed in the East.

Kings vs. Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. on TNT, winner plays the Thunder and is the eighth seed in the West.

Saturday, April 20 (Playoffs)

Magic vs. Cavaliers, 1 p.m. on ESPN

Suns vs. Timberwolves, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

76ers vs. Knicks, 6 p.m. on ESPN

Lakers vs. Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Sunday, April 21

Winner of Bulls/Heat vs. Celtics, 1 p.m. on ABC

Mavericks vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Pacers vs. Bucks, 7 p.m. on TNT

Winner of Pelicans/Kings vs. Thunder, 9:30 p.m. on TNT

Monday, April 22

Magic vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

76ers vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Lakers vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m. on TNT

What does the NBA playoff bracket look like?

The Boston Celtics earned the top spot in the East, and the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the defending champion Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the West. Here's what the matchups look like for the 2024 NBA Playoffs that begin Saturday:

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 Miami Heat/Chicago Bulls

No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Orlando Magic

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans/Sacramento Kings

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 6 Phoenix Suns

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

How to watch the NBA play-in tournament

You can watch the play-in games on TNT and ESPN with a cable subscription or a live TV streaming service. Four of the five major services (all but Fubo) offer both channels. You can also watch the TNT broadcast of the Western Conference play-in games with Max.

The rest of the playoffs will be shown on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.