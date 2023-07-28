X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept

NASA Is Launching Its Own Streaming Service

NASA Plus will showcase new original series, as well as live stream missions.

corinne-reichert-headshot
corinne-reichert-headshot
Corinne Reichert Senior Writer
Corinne Reichert (she/her) grew up in Sydney, Australia and moved to California in 2019. She holds degrees in law and communications, and currently oversees the CNET breaking news desk for the West Coast. Corinne covers everything from phones, social media and security to movies, politics, 5G and pop culture. In her spare time, she watches soccer games, F1 races and Disney movies.
Expertise News
See full bio
Corinne Reichert
NASA Plus streaming service logo
NASA/Screenshot by CNET

NASA will be launching its own streaming service later this year, the US space agency said Thursday. 

The service, called NASA Plus, will feature live streaming of NASA missions, as well as original video series including new series being produced for the streaming service.

"We're putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA's new streaming platform," said Marc Etkind, associate administrator of NASA HQ's Office of Communications. "Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery and innovates for the benefit of humanity."

NASA Plus will be free and have no ads. It'll be on streaming media players including Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku, as well as on the iOS and Android NASA app and on desktop. 

NASA also said an update of its website and app are coming. "This new web experience will serve as an ever-expanding yet consolidated homebase for information about the agency's missions and research, climate data, Artemis updates and more," NASA said in a blog post. You can see the beta version of the new website here.

Read more: Best Streaming Device for 2023: We Tested Roku, Amazon, Apple and More

Services and Software Guides

VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software