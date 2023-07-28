NASA Is Launching Its Own Streaming Service

NASA will be launching its own streaming service later this year, the US space agency said Thursday.

The service, called NASA Plus, will feature live streaming of NASA missions, as well as original video series including new series being produced for the streaming service.

"We're putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA's new streaming platform," said Marc Etkind, associate administrator of NASA HQ's Office of Communications. "Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery and innovates for the benefit of humanity."

NASA Plus will be free and have no ads. It'll be on streaming media players including Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku, as well as on the iOS and Android NASA app and on desktop.

NASA also said an update of its website and app are coming. "This new web experience will serve as an ever-expanding yet consolidated homebase for information about the agency's missions and research, climate data, Artemis updates and more," NASA said in a blog post. You can see the beta version of the new website here.

