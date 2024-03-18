March Madness 2024: Max and Paramount Plus Are the Only Apps You Need to Stream

Stream March Madness See at Max Max with Ads Games on TBS, TNT and TruTV for $10 per month Stream March Madness Save over 40% with Max annual plans. Limited time only. See at Max See at Paramount Plus Paramount Plus with Showtime Games on CBS for $12 per month See at Paramount Plus

Watching March Madness hasn't always been easy. With games spread out across four networks -- CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV -- you often would have had to pay for a cable, satellite or streaming TV package if you wanted to catch all the action. Not so this year.

With the field of 68 now official, it's time to start focusing on how to watch all the madness as it happens. In 2024, you need only two streaming services for March Madness, for less than $30 total: Max with Ads and Paramount Plus with Showtime.

Together, the two will run you $22 for the month of the tournament, which includes the First Four play-in games (on TruTV), the rest of the tourney on all four networks, and eventually the Final 4, with the championship game (on TBS) on April 8.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Max (with ads) runs $10 per month and carries live sports from the Turner networks (TNT, TBS, TruTV) as part of its B/R Sports add-on, while Paramount Plus with Showtime comes in at $12 per month and offers live CBS feeds (the cheaper Paramount Plus Essential plan does not offer live March Madness games). Neither have contracts, so should you want to cancel once the tournament's over, you could easily do so.

For those considering getting Max at the cheaper annual rate, the streaming service is offering a new deal through April 9 that takes over 40% off the regular price if you're willing to prepay for a year. For the Max with Ads option, that would bring the price down to $70 for the first year, which works out to $5.83 per month.

At $22 total, this would be a significant discount from last year when the cheapest option was a combination of Paramount Plus Premium (the precursor to Paramount Plus with Showtime that was $10 per month) for the CBS games and Sling TV Blue (then $40 per month) for the TNT, TBS and TruTV action.

While this year's streaming may be cheaper, it is worth pointing out this may be short-lived. Max was planning on charging $10 per month extra for the B/R Sports add-on to watch live games, but decided in January to delay charging for the feature by "a few more months" to "finalize some tech integrations that will ensure a more seamless customer experience with our platform partners."