March Madness 2024 Final Four: How to Watch Purdue vs. NC State, UConn vs. Alabama Today Without Cable

The Final Four is set. No. 1 UConn has dominated throughout the tournament as the Huskies look to repeat. UConn faces No. 4 Alabama in the second Final Four game on Saturday. Today's first game features the tournament's Cinderella team, No. 11 NC State. The Wolfpack have become just the seventh team to reach the Final Four as a double-digit seed. It'll face No. 1 Purdue, led by Player of the Year Zach Edey. Both games are on TBS.

Here's everything you need to know for the Final Four and the National Championship game. The short of it is you need only one app for $10 a month -- Max (with Ads) -- to watch the final three games of the tournament.

Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers will look to advance to the National Championship game with a win on Saturday. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

How can I watch or stream March Madness?



At this stage in the tourney, you need just one channel -- TBS -- for the Final Four and championship game.

You can watch TBS with a cable subscription or a live TV streaming service, but the most affordable option is signing up for a month of Max. With the basic, ad-supported $10-a-month Max streaming service, you can watch the TBS broadcast of both Final Four games on Saturday and the National Championship game on Monday.

Does Max have a free trial?

No, Max does not offer a free trial. The streaming service is, however, offering a deal of 40% off for the first year if you subscribe with its annual plan option. For the "With Ads" version, that would be $70 for the year, which amounts to $5.83 per month.

Which devices can I use to watch March Madness?



You'll find an app for the Max streaming service to watch on an iPhone or Android phone as well as an iPad, Android tablet or Amazon Fire tablet. Max is also available on mainstream streaming platforms including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV/Google TV and Fire TV, as well as smart televisions from major manufacturers LG, Samsung and Vizio. It is also accessible through Xbox and PlayStation game consoles.

For more specifics, check out the full list of supported devices for Max.

What is the March Madness schedule for the Final Four?

Here is the schedule for Saturday's games (all times ET).

Saturday, April 6

No. 11 NC State vs. No. 1 Purdue, 6:09 p.m. on TBS

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 UConn, 8:49 p.m. on TBS



What is the March Madness tournament schedule?

Here's the remaining schedule, round by round:

Final Four: Saturday, April 6

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8

What's the best live TV streaming service for March Madness?



After Max for $10 a month, Sling TV at $40 per month is the next cheapest option for watching the Final Four and National Championship on TBS.

With its multi-view capability, YouTube TV was a great pick for earlier in the tournament if you wanted to watch more than one game at a time, but that's not a concern at this stage of the tournament when only one game is played at a time. YouTube TV, along with Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream offer TBS.

Can I stream March Madness for free?

Go to the NCAA's March Madness Live site or use its March Madness Live app and you'll be able to watch games for free. You can watch March Madness Live on iOS and Android devices along with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Xbox. The app also supports AirPlay and Chromecast.

As with most things that are free, there's a catch. Without proving you're a pay TV subscriber, you get only a three-hour preview, after which point you'll need to log in to continue watching.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.