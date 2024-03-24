March Madness 2024: How to Watch, Live Stream the NCAA Basketball Tournament Sunday

The first round of March Madness, a.k.a. the Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament, is in the books with its share of upsets and standout performances. No. 14 Oakland shocked No. 3 Kentucky with sudden tourney hero Jack Gohlke hitting 10 three-pointers, just one shy of the tournament record. No. 11 Oregon's Jermaine Couisnard dropped 40 points to oust No. 6 South Carolina. No. 13 Yale held off No. 4 Auburn in the final seconds of a 78-76 thriller.

Saturday's games went to the favorites, with underdogs going winless in the first day of the second round though Oregon and Creighton needed double overtime before the Bluejays punched their Sweet 16 ticket. Sunday will bring eight more games spread out throughout the day and on four networks, with the first matchup set for 12:10 p.m. ET when No. 10 Colorado takes on No. 2 Marquette on CBS.

Here's everything you need to know for this year's March Madness, from today's second-round action to the Final Four and the National Championship game. The short of it is you need only two apps, costing $22 per month combined, to stream every game of the tournament: Max (with Ads) and Paramount Plus with Showtime.

Eyeing a repeat championship, Tristen Newton and the UConn Huskies are the No. 1 seed in the East Region. Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

How can I watch or stream March Madness?



As in past years, the tournament will be shown across four channels: CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Yep, the time has come again to find TruTV on your dial.

You can watch these channels with a cable subscription or a live TV streaming service, but the most affordable option is signing up for a pair of streaming services for a month: Max and Paramount Plus with Showtime. If you have the cheaper Paramount Plus Essential plan, you won't be able to watch March Madness unless you step up to the pricier option.

For just $22, you can watch every March Madness game live. With the cheaper, ad-supported $10-a-month Max streaming service, you can watch the games broadcast on TBS, TNT and TruTV. With the $12-per-month Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, you'll be able to watch the CBS games.

You'll have to juggle between both apps but this is the cheapest way to catch all the action.

Which devices can I use to watch March Madness?



You'll find an app for each service to watch on an iPhone or Android phone as well as an iPad, Android tablet or Amazon Fire tablet. Max and Paramount Plus are also available on mainstream streaming platforms including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV/Google TV and Fire TV as well as smart televisions from major manufacturers LG, Samsung and Vizio. Both services are also accessible through Xbox and PlayStation game consoles.

For more specifics, check out the full list of supported devices for Max and Paramount Plus.

Can I stream March Madness for free?

Go to the NCAA's March Madness Live site or use its March Madness Live app and you'll be able to watch games for free. You can watch March Madness Live on iOS and Android devices along with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Xbox. The app also supports AirPlay and Chromecast.

As with most things that are free, there's a catch. Without proving you're a pay TV subscriber, you get only a three-hour preview, after which point you'll need to log in to continue watching.

What is the March Madness schedule for today?

Here is the schedule for this weekend's remaining second-round games (all times ET).

Sunday, March 24

No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 2 Marquette, 12:10 p.m. on CBS

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 1 Purdue, 2:40 p.m. on CBS

No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 4 Duke, 5:15 p.m. on CBS

No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 3 Baylor, 6:10 p.m. on TNT

No. 12 Grand Canyon vs. No. 4 Alabama 7:10 p.m. on TBS

No. 9 Northwestern vs. No. 1 UConn, 7:45 p.m. on TruTV

No. 9 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Houston, 8:50 p.m. on TNT

No. 13 Yale vs. No. 5 San Diego State, 9:40 p.m. on TBS

What is the March Madness tournament schedule?

Here's the remaining schedule, round by round:

Second round: March 23 to 24

Sweet 16: March 28 to 29

Elite Eight: March 30 to 31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8

What does the March Madness bracket look like?

You can check out the official bracket to see all the matchups and attempt to identify potential upsets and which teams will make it to the Final Four.

Which are the top teams in college basketball this year?

Looking for help in filling out your bracket? I can offer no such assistance for a single-elimination tournament as wild and unpredictable as March Madness.

What I can tell you is that online wagering site FanDuel currently lists defending champion UConn as the favorite, followed by Houston and Purdue. In the next tier are Arizona, North Carolina and Tennessee. Rounding out the top 10 betting favorites are Auburn, Creighton, Marquette and Iowa State.

What's the best live TV streaming service for March Madness?



Three of the five live TV streaming services offer the four channels needed to watch every tournament game but keep in mind that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area.

We recommend YouTube TV to college basketball fans for its relatively low monthly charge and multi-view capability that lets you watch multiple games at once. It's also one of the three services that offer all four of the channels needed to watch every game. At $73 per month, it's significantly pricier than getting Max and Paramount Plus with Showtime.

Sling TV lacks CBS but is a good, low-cost option if you don't need to watch every game of the tournament but want to be sure you can watch the Final Four and national championship game. At $40 per month, it costs nearly twice as much as it would to sign up for a month of Max and Paramount Plus with Showtime which would let you watch every game.

Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream have every channel needed as well, but both are pricier than YouTube TV and lack features like multi-view. Fubo offers multi-view but doesn't offer the Turner networks (TNT, TBS and TruTV), making it a poor choice for March Madness.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.