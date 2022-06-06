This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference.

Apple announced MacOS Ventura, the newest version of its operating system for Macs, at its Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday, June 6. MacOS Ventura is the successor to MacOS Monterey, which brought Universal Control to Mac devices and SharePlay to FaceTime.

Ventura adds a new feature called Stage Manager, which helps you rearrange and group your open windows. Meanwhile, upgrades to Spotlight will let you search the internet for images and also search within images.

Ventura also brings updates to the Mail app and Safari. In Mail, you'll be able to undo and schedule sent messages, and Apple touted "more accurate and complete results" in Mail's search function when it announced the new operating system. On Safari, you'll be able to share tab groups and create Passkeys -- unique login credentials for each individual site that requires a login.

MacOS Ventura also features Metal 3, an upgrade to the software that powers gaming on MacOS devices. These upgrades will allow the MacBook Air to run games at 1080p resolution, and Mac Studio devices will be able to play in up to 4K.

FaceTime gets an upgrade in the new MacOS, allowing you to seamlessly transition a call between iPhone, iPad and Mac. Ventura also lets you use your iPhone as your webcam in a new feature called Continuity Camera. A new Desk View feature uses the ultrawide camera on iPhones to create a portrait view and a desktop view side-by-side. Apple says Continuity Camera will work with every video chat app.

MacOS Ventura will enter a public beta in July, and will be released to everyone in the fall.

Apple's MacOS has been around for more than 20 years, powering its Macs, MacBook Pros, MacBook Air and similar devices. However, Apple's Mac computers only represent less than 10% of the computers being used today. Apple's homegrown M-Series chip is helping to change that, though. Apple said fans bought so many M1 Macs when they hit the market a year ago that they helped push the company's desktop and laptop revenues to an all-time high of $9.1 billion during the first three months of the year. That was up a whopping 70% from the same period a year earlier.

CNET's Ian Sherr contributed to this report.