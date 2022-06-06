Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro Gets Updates: New M2 Chip, Longer Battery Life and More

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference.

At its annual World Wide Developers Conference, Apple on Monday announced updates to the 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop.

The new version adds the more robust new M2 chips, supports up to 24GB of unified memory and promises up to 20 hours of battery life. The M2 chip offers an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU for more performance compared to the M1 model. The 13-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with up to 2TB of storage. It will be available in July.

Previously, the 13-inch MacBook Pro was one of the first Macs to get upgraded to Apple's own M1 chips from Intel chips, and it's now one of the first Macs to move onto its second wave of M-series chips.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro, starting at $1,299 (£1,349, AU$1,999), is the least expensive laptop in Apple's Pro lineup. It's also the only MacBook Pro model that does not have access to the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, which Apple released in October along with the new 14-inch and updated 16-inch MacBook Pros. Instead, the new M2 chip takes over for the regular M1 chip, giving the new model a significant boost.

The 2022 13-inch MacBook remains mostly unchanged from the previous iteration. It even still includes the Touch Bar, which was removed from the updated 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is now the only computer in the updated Apple lineup to include the controversial feature, and the only laptop in the lineup not to include the new MagSafe charger. Instead, the 13-inch MacBook Pro offers the same two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports for both charging and peripherals.

Like its predecessor, the 13-inch MacBook Pro includes a 13.3-inch Retina display, with P3 wide color gamut and TrueTone technology with up to 500 nits of brightness. It can encode and decode in the ProRes format and sports a 720p FaceTime HD camera -- the only remaining laptop with such a low resolution camera.

The newly redesigned MacBook Air, released alongside the 13-inch MacBook Pro, also features an M2 chip, but offers a 1080p camera along with MagSafe charger. That computer also weighs less than the 13-inch Pro, despite having a slightly larger 13.6-inch screen. The starting price of the Air is $100 less than that of the Pro, at $1,199 (£1,249, AU$1,899).

Apple also revealed iOS 16, WatchOS 9, MacOS Ventura and even more feature updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and more during the WWDC 2022 Keynote.