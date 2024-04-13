X
'Kaiju No. 8' Debuts Today: Here's How to Watch the New Anime From Anywhere

When one man accidentally gains monster powers, it changes his life.

Kafka Hibino makes his small-screen debut in Kaiju No. 8, one of the most anticipated anime releases this spring. The series is adapted from Naoya Matsumoto's original manga and is set in an alternative Japan where monsters have been attacking and causing catastrophic damage for years.

As kids, Kafka and his best friend Mina Ashiro wanted to be part of the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force. While Mina grew up and became a high-ranking officer in the corps, Kafka couldn't pass the exam and at 32, works in a kaiju clean-up crew. A new hire reignites his desire to fight in the Force, but Kafka's path takes a different turn when a parasitic monster enters his body. He's able to transform into a kaiju, but the world doesn't know his secret. His monstrous form is deemed "Kaiju No. 8."

Tune in to the action-packed anime by following our guide on when and where to stream the show, and why a VPN could be a useful tool for you.

animate monster with blue electricity bursting from body
JAKDF 3rd Division/Naoya Matsumoto/Shueisha/Toho Animation

Kaiju No. 8 release date and time

In a first, the show will stream live at the same time that it airs in Japan. Kaiju No. 8 premieres on Crunchyroll on Saturday, April 13 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET) for premium subscribers. If you miss the debut, you can catch it later that day at 8:30 a.m. PT. New episodes will stream weekly, each Saturday at 7 a.m. PT. 

Dubbed versions will also be available on release day and each week at 8:30 a.m. PT in the following languages: English, Latin American Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

Crunchyroll has multiple subscriptions available, and the streamer recently announced the rollout of multiple profiles -- a feature that will launch at the end of April. You will need a premium plan to stream new weekly episodes of Kaiju No. 8.

Crunchyroll is home to thousands of anime titles, including simulcasts, on-demand releases and originals. You can sign up for a free account to stream ad-supported content on the service. Just note that not all titles are available with the free version, and there's a wait for new releases. However, anime fans who want immediate access to new episodes should opt for Crunchyroll's basic $8 ad-free premium subscription. You can upgrade to a $10- or $15-a-month plan for more features. There's a free 14-day trial for new subscribers. 

How to watch Kaiju No. 8 from anywhere with a VPN 

Maybe you're traveling abroad and want to stream Crunchyroll while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the anime series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling, find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN
If you're looking for a secure and dependable VPN, our Editors' Choice is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on multiple devices and provides stable streams. It's normally $13 per month, but you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. 

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read our review of ExpressVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Kaiju No. 8 is streaming on Crunchyroll. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the show on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Crunchyroll to stream. 

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.

