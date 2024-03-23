10 Anime Series You Should Stream in Spring 2024

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

With Solo Leveling set to wrap its first season on March 24, you may be winding up for spring’s fresh offering of anime. It’s a season prime with a new batch of titles, including the arrival of Kaiju No. 8 and the return of My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer.

If you want romance, supernatural sagas or comedy, each month this spring has something to offer. Check out this list for a look at some of the most entertaining anime you can stream on Netflix, Crunchyroll and other streaming services.

Read more: Best Streaming Services of 2024

Hide our expert take See at Crunchyroll See at Crunchyroll Kaiju No. 8 See at Crunchyroll Japan is infested with kaiju, monsters who wreak havoc in the country. Kafka, a cleanup worker, gave up on joining his friend Mina as a member of the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force, but that all changes. He gains kaiju abilities and in his monster form, is labeled “Kaiju No. 8.” When his secret gets out, Kafka’s life is flipped – seemingly for the better. The new show premieres Saturday, April 13, on Crunchyroll. Photo Gallery 1/1 Hide our expert take

Demon Slayer, season 4 It’s time for the Hashira Training Arc! After suffering blows at the hands of the Upper Moon demons, the demon slayers will train for another battle. The Hashira will prepare the corps members, bringing some former slayers out of retirement. Viewers will learn about Giyu’s background and see him work one-on-one with Sanemi. Tune in to Crunchyroll on May 12 for Demon Slayer season 4. Show more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, season 2 The second cour of season 1 picks up with Rudy and Sylphiette’s reunion, and a marriage storyline is set to kick off. If you’ve been following the manga, then you know what comes next in their relationship – and the ones Rudy has with others. Stream it on Crunchyroll beginning Sunday, April 7. My Hero Academia, season 7 Show more

Show our expert take See at Max See at Max Ninja Kamui See at Max Directed by Sunghoo Park of Jujutsu Kaisen fame, Ninja Kamui is a vengeance story that follows Joe Higan after he retires from the ninja life. After his family is murdered, he makes an unusual alliance to exact revenge. This series began airing on Adult Swim in February and will continue in March, and you can stream new episodes for season 1 each week on Max. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

My Hero Academia, season 7 More stress and more adults-versus-kids battles when My Hero Academia returns. Deku won't have to face Shigaraki (or All For One) all alone as season 6's surviving heroes will stick beside him. Star and Stripe swoops in from North America to help Class 1-A, and the pro squad take on All For One and his treacherous band of deviants. The series returns on May 4, so look out for its debut on Crunchyroll. Show more

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince On April 1, you can stream I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability. Adapted from Kenkyo na Circle's light novel, the series will debut as a simulcast. Crunchyroll's synopsis describes it as a story about getting a second chance to learn magic: "There was one sorcerer who, despite his deep love for magic, was born a commoner and thus lacked the bloodline and aptitude for it. As he died an unnatural death, he wished he had studied magic more while he had the chance. Then, he was reincarnated as Lloyd, the seventh prince of the Kingdom of Saloum and one blessed with a strong magical bloodline." Show more

Show our expert take See at HiDive See at HiDive Whisper Me a Love Song See at HiDive If you're into romance, then the anime adaptation for Whisper Me a Love Song may capture your interest. Newbie Himari enjoyed the high school band's welcoming performance for incoming freshman, and liked one of the musicians, Yori. When Yori learns a new freshman student has a crush on her, she almost returns the sentiment, but things take a different turn. Stream the new series on HiDive beginning in mid-April. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Konosuba - God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World Season 3 of Konosuba has been a long time coming, but the comedy is returning with more adventures for Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin and Darkness. Will Kazuma really become a monk, or will he be enticed to keep up with Aqua and the quest to beat the Demon King? Tune in to Crunchyroll on April 10 to find out. Show more

Viral Hit If you like Lookism, you may want to try Viral Hit, a new anime series based on the South Korean webtoon. Hobin Yu launches a NewTube channel to fight and beat bullies, and it soon takes off. Will his streaming success come to a halt? Watch Viral Hit when it debuts on Crunchyroll on April 10. Show more