Apple Beefs Up Security for iCloud, iMessage

Physical security keys will also be integrated to add another layer of protection.

Apple's iCloud is about to get more secure. 
Apple revealed a set of features Wednesday intended to keep iPhone, iPad and Mac devices more secure.

For iCloud, Advanced Data Protection lets users add end-to-end encryption to their data saved on the cloud that can only be decrypted on trusted devices. Data such as passwords and health info are already encrypted, but this new protection also covers iCloud backups, notes and photos. Hackers have been able to access incredibly sensitive info by hacking a person's iCloud account and stealing personal pictures and cryptocurrency

How Advanced Data Protection will look on the iPhone. 

iMessage contact key verification offers another layer of protection for the messaging app. It verifies who the person texting is by sending alerts when an unrecognized device is added to the other user's account. This could happen, for example, if someone hacks into an iPhone and is able to eavesdrop on the communications. 

An example of an iMessage Contact Verification alert.

Another feature is the incorporation of security keys. These are physical devices that can use NFC technology or be plugged into devices in order to verify a user. This feature will be available for those who want an added layer of protection requiring a security key to sign into an Apple ID.  

What users will see if they choose to make use of a security key.

Advanced Data Protection is available Wednesday as part of the Apple beta software program, and it will roll out to all US users by the end of the year and then globally in early 2023. Security keys will be available in early 2023 while iMessage contact key verification will come at some time in 2023. 