iOS 16 Lets You Edit or Delete iMessages You've Already Sent

Apple's iMessage will offer a new Delete and Edit feature in its upcoming iOS 16, the company said at its WWDC 2022 conference on Monday.

The feature allows people to edit and unsend already-sent messages in iMessage, potentially preventing embarrassing situations. Delete and Edit also allows people to mark threads and individual messages as unread, so they can remember to go back and respond to them later.

A public beta version of iOS 16 will likely arrive over the summer. Apple took the wraps off a host of new features for iOS 16 during the keynote to its annual developers conference. The new features: highly customizable lock screens, an Apple Maps makeover and Safety Check, a feature for people facing domestic violence.

