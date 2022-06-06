Apple adds iOS Safety Check for people facing domestic violence

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference.

Apple announced a new Safety Check feature to iOS Monday, aimed at people who're planning to leave an abusive relationship. The feature lets users review and reset who has access to location information as well as passwords, messages and other apps on an iPhone.

Apple debuted the feature at its annual WWDC event. Safety check responds to the fact that phones can become a liability when people try to leave abusers, a time that domestic violence experts say is the most dangerous point in an abusive relationship. Features that can be convenient in a family or relationship can also give abusers dangerous information.

"Many people share passwords and access to their devices with a partner," said Katie Skinner, a privacy engineering manager at Apple, at the event Monday. "However, in abusive relationships is confined to personal safety and make it harder for victims to get help."

In addition to turning off location sharing, the feature resets your privacy permissions on apps and protects access to your messages, limiting iMessage and FaceTime sessions to your device only. It also prompts you to reset your AppleID password, which would revoke anyone else's access to your iCloud account and any sensitive data stored there. It also lets you review your emergency contacts.

Apple worked with domestic violence prevention agencies to develop the feature, including the National Network to End Domestic Violence and the National Center for Victims of Crime.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Updates Privacy Controls in iOS 16

"In times of crisis, for many survivors, it's important to know who has their location and information," the National Center for Victims of Crime said in a statement shared by Apple. "Safety check helps give control back to survivors."