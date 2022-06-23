Get Amazon Prime for Free Sony X80K TV Review Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Early Prime Day Deals Eero 6 Plus Review
Instagram Testing New Age Verification Method For Some Underage Users

Children who try to change their date of birth on Instagram to say they're adults will be asked to verify their age.

Instagram
Instagram will ask some users to verify their age if they try to change their birthday in the app.
Instagram is testing a new tool to verify the age of underage users that may try to say they're adults, Instagram's parent company Meta said Thursday. If someone whose account previously said they were under 18 years old tries to manually edit their date of birth on the app to say they are an adult, Instagram will ask for proof.

However, the tool won't catch younger users that have already told the platform they are adults. The company requires people to be at least 13 years old to sign up for Instagram. 

This story is being updated. 