Instagram Testing New Age Verification Method For Some Underage Users

Instagram is testing a new tool to verify the age of underage users that may try to say they're adults, Instagram's parent company Meta said Thursday. If someone whose account previously said they were under 18 years old tries to manually edit their date of birth on the app to say they are an adult, Instagram will ask for proof.

However, the tool won't catch younger users that have already told the platform they are adults. The company requires people to be at least 13 years old to sign up for Instagram.

This story is being updated.