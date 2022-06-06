Instagram Expands Sensitive Content Controls: Here's How to Apply Them

Instagram is bringing its Sensitive Content Controls feature, introduced last year, to other parts of the photo and video sharing app, the Meta-owned subsidiary said in a blog post Monday.

Sensitive Content Controls allow people to filter out material that doesn't break Instagram's rules, but might be upsetting to some, such as sexual or violent imagery. Before, this feature was limited to the Explore page, but can now be applied to Search, Reels, Accounts You Might Follow, Hashtag Pages and In-Feed recommendations.

How to Use Instagram Sensitive Content Control

Go to your profile Tap the menu icon in the upper right-hand corner Tap Settings Tap Account Tap Sensitive Content Control. From here, choose a filter type. Standard is the default setting. More shows more sensitive content whereas Less shows less.

