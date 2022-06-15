Instagram Stories Repeating for You? Company Releases App Update With Bug Fixes

No, you're not experiencing deja vu: Some Instagram users have been reporting that when they try to watch new Stories posted by fellow users, they instead get Stories they've already seen. The company has acknowledged the bug and on Wednesday released an update for its iOS app to fix it.

In the Apple app store, Instagram said the update, listed as Version 239.1, "contains bug fixes and performance improvements." The glitch, which seems to have started Monday, was reported by people who were using the Instagram app on their iPhones, though it isn't clear how many people have been affected.

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. On Tuesday, Christine Pai, a spokesperson with Instagram parent Meta, told The Verge in an email that the company was aware people were having trouble getting to Instagram Stories and was working "to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

The bug was noticed a day before Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced new tools, on Tuesday, to help parents guide teens' usage, including expanding the "take a break" notification and adding a "nudge" feature that encourages young users to look at other kinds of content if they're spending too much time on posts with a particular theme on Instagram's Explore page.