Instagram starts testing Subscriptions feature that lets creators charge for content

Only 10 creators, including college basketball player Sedona Prince and Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, have been invited to participate in the program while it's in alpha testing.

Instagram Subscription content can be set at a variety of monthly price points, ranging from 99 cents to $99.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Instagram on Wednesday started testing Subscriptions, a new feature allowing creators to offer paid followers access to exclusive content.

At launch, only 10 US creators have gained access to the new feature during its alpha testing phase, including basketball player Sedona Prince, model Kelsey Cook, actor-influencer Alan Chikin Chow, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and digital creator Lonnie IIV.

Content can be set at a variety of monthly prices, ranging from 99 cents to $99.

Both creators and followers will be able to offer feedback to Instagram before Subscriptions is rolled out widely.