Instagram boss says app will "rethink what Instagram is" in 2022

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri vowed that the social app will "rethink what Instagram is" in 2022, the Meta executive said Tuesday in a video posted to Twitter, claiming the company will focus on greater transparency in the new year, among other goals. He didn't directly address any of the scandals that rocked Instagram and its parent company -- Meta, formerly known as Facebook -- over the course of 2021.

"We're thinking about who we are, what we value and what kind of change we want to affect in the world," Mosseri said.

Instagram was lashed by intensifying scandals in 2021, including allegations it disregarded the scope of its toxicity for many teen users. In September, The Wall Street Journal -- citing Instagram and Facebook's own internal research -- reported the company was well aware of harms Instagram was having on teenagers, especially the mental health of teen girls. The report and a wave of others sparked multiple Congressional hearings targeting Instagram and other social apps, including one where Mosseri was called to testify. (Instagram has said the WSJ mischaracterized the purpose and the findings of the research on teens, calling claims of Instagram being "toxic" are inaccurate.)

Tuesday, Mosseri said goals for 2022 included: consolidating all its video-sharing efforts around Reels, its TikTok-rival product; further embracing private messaging; and improving ways for Instagram creators to earn a living on the app.

Without directly addressing criticisms, he said Instagram would work on more personal controls and widening transparency. "We think it's important that people understand how Instagram works, if they're going to shape it into what they want,or what's best for them," he said.