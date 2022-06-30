Instagram now lets iOS users delete their account directly from within the app on their Apple devices. If you wanted to delete your Instagram account before, you had to do it from a desktop or mobile web browser.

"We want to give people more ways to control their experience and time spent on Instagram," a spokesperson from Meta, Instagram's parent company, told CNET.

Here's how to delete your account from within the iOS app.

1. Open Instagram on your iOS device and log into your account.

2. Tap your profile icon in the bottom right-hand corner of your screen.

3. Tap the hamburger icon in the top right-hand corner of your screen.

4. Tap Settings.

5. Tap Account.

6. Tap Delete account.

7. The next screen will ask if you want to deactivate or delete your account with a warning that deactivating your account is temporary, but deleting it is permanent. Tap Delete account.

Screenshot by Zach McAuliffe/CNET

Instagram won't immediately delete your account, though. If you change your mind, you have 30 days to stop the deletion.

Before, you could deactivate your account from the iOS app, but your data was still on Instagram's servers. Now, if you choose to delete your account through the iOS app, your information should be deleted from Instagram's servers as well.

Apple rolled out new App Store guidelines earlier in 2022 which said apps that support account creation must also allow users to initiate the process to delete accounts, too.

For more Instagram news, check out how Instagram fumbled its moderation of abortion content, the new age verification tool Instagram is testing and how to apply Instagram's new sensitive content controls.