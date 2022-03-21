Hulu Offering Disney Plus Add-on for $3

Sarah Tew/CNET

Did you miss out on Hulu's Disney Bundle? Rather than sign up for the package that includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, certain Hulu subscribers can opt to get a Disney Plus add-on at a discounted rate. If you've been wanting to watch Turning Red, Encanto or Moon Knight, now's a good time to sign up.

Disney Plus costs $8 per month as a standalone streaming service. Hulu offers it as part of its Disney Bundle for $14 per month with its ad-supported version and $20 monthly without ads. For those who only have a Hulu plan without live TV, Disney Plus can now be accessed as an add-on for $3.

What's the catch? You must be directly billed through Hulu, and the deal only applies to those who don't already have access to Disney Plus. Customers who subscribe and pay for Hulu through a third party such as Amazon or Roku are not eligible.

This is a total savings of $5, whether you have the basic Hulu subscription for $7 per month or the ad-free Hulu plan that costs $13 monthly. Hulu sent emails to eligible subscribers, but in case you missed it, you can sign up via your account page. Navigate to your account details and click Manage Add-ons. Add Disney Plus to your lineup.

At this time, there is no expiration date for the offer, but this may be the prime time to register for Disney Plus while it doesn't have any ads. Later this year, the streamer plans to launch a cheaper, ad-supported plan in the US.