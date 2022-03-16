Disney Plus to Release 'Encanto' Sing-Along Version and More

Disney

On Friday, Encanto fans will receive another dose of Madrigal magic. Disney Plus will drop a sing-along version of the musical so you can take your personal rendition of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" to the next level. There will be no room to flub the lyrics as they dance across the screen.

Disney shared the news on Monday and noted that other Walt Disney creations will also receive sing-along editions. Later this year, viewers can expect to see Frozen and both iterations of Beauty and the Beast (yes, the live-action one too) arrive in all their lyrical video glory.

