How to Watch The CW Without Cable

After a round of show cancellations and series finales, The CW is moving in a new direction. It's the end for Riverdale, The Flash and Nancy Drew, but fans can still stream new seasons of Superman & Lois, All American and Walker. The network is pivoting toward more unscripted content, live sports and international programming rather than superhero stories and teen-centric soaps. That doesn't mean you can't stream your favorite shows live or on demand.

If you like to watch ACC sports events, The CW is broadcasting men's and women's basketball this season and a selection of football games. You can also stream titles from The CW's catalog on demand, including TV shows like The Secret Circle, Grimm or 90210, or movies like The Road or Cadillac Records. Here's a list of where to stream The CW without cable or satellite TV.

Watch CW for free

Get free access to content with the CW app. You can stream on a web browser or install the app on your smart TV or streaming device. For shows currently airing live on the broadcast network, you can watch new episodes the next day on the app. Note that you can stream only the five latest TV series episodes. Additional content on the app includes LIV Golf league games, Inside the NFL, Party of Five, Heroes, Son of a Critch, Beauty & the Beast, Reign and a lineup of movies.

Rafael Henrique/Getty Images The CW app No subscription is needed for The CW. Download the app for free on your iOS or Android phone. You can also install it on the following devices: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Vizio smart TV, LG TV, Google Chromecast, Apple TV and Android-powered TVs. See at The CW

How to watch the CW on a live TV streaming service

Several live TV streaming platforms carry the CW network in their channel lineups, but we advise you to choose one that's best for your budget and content preferences.

Sarah Tew/CNET YouTube TV Carries The CW The live TV streaming service carries The CW, and you can watch content live or on-demand. The platform costs $73 per month, and you can type in your ZIP code to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review. See at YouTube TV

None of the streaming apps on this list requires a contract, and you can cancel whenever you want. If you notice some of your favorite CW TV shows -- like The Vampire Diaries or The Flash -- are missing from these platforms, check Max and Netflix, as both streaming services have a lineup of the network's popular Warner Bros. series. To learn more about live TV streaming offerings, read our channel comparison and this matchup between YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV.