'Riverdale' Season 7: Streaming Release Date and How to Watch From Anywhere

Don't miss one last round of milkshakes with Archie and Jughead in Riverdale. Justine Yeung/The CW

Riverdale has been a wild ride for Archie Andrews, his crew and the audience. After Jason Blossom's murder launched the show, fans have met serial killers, various cults, the Gargoyle King, supernatural beings and conniving parents. Pop's and Riverdale High provided some level of normalcy in a town where nothing was as quaint as it seemed. It all culminates with season 7.

The series concludes with another time jump, but this time it's into the past. Do Bughead and Varchie turn out to be the romances of a lifetime? Will Hiram Lodge and other nefarious parents return for one last round? Tag along on the last dramatic adventure with Archie, Betty, Jughead, Veronica, Reggie, Cheryl, Toni, Kevin, Fangs and Tabitha. You can count on weird occurrences, nutty storylines and musical episodes when the full season arrives on streaming.

Get ready to say goodbye to this quirky town in the series finale. Here's when to stream the show, and tips on how a VPN can make your viewing experience easier.

When and where to watch Riverdale season 7

Though you can watch five episodes from the season on The CW's app, all 20 episodes of Riverdale season 7 will be available to stream on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) on Netflix.

If you're new to the show or want to catch up, you can also watch the first six seasons of the series on Netflix.

Sarah Tew/CNET Netflix Watch Riverdale Season 7 worldwide Netflix is where you can watch the series finale of Riverdale. The service currently offers three subscriptions, which cost between $7 and $20 per month in the US. See at Netflix

How to watch Riverdale with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Netflix while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to TV shows and movies from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling, find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you can also opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Riverdale is streaming on Netflix. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the series on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Netflix to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.