X
How to Watch the 2024 Oscars Without Cable

The ceremony is just days away.

Carries the Oscars the next day
Carries ABC

Sunday's Oscars ceremony will bring out people passionate about the films of 2023, whether they're big fans of Barbie, can't stop thinking about Anatomy of a Fall, or insist that movies don't get any better than Oppenheimer.

Hosted for a fourth time by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars will honor flicks like Christopher Nolan's film about J. Robert Oppenheimer, which collected the most nominations out of the bunch — 13. The next most-nominated flick is Yorgos Lanthimos' dark comedy Poor Things, with 11 nods, followed by Martin Scorsese's epic drama Killers of the Flower Moon, with 10.

The 96th Academy Awards will feature musical performances for each of the five nominees for best original song, including the Ryan Gosling-sung power ballad I'm Just Ken. In other Barbie-related news, there's a nearly-five-minute-long Oscars promo you can watch right now that features Kimmel and members of the Barbie cast.

Stay tuned for how to watch the Oscars, whether or not you have cable. If you want to watch and stream the nominated flicks, here's a roundup for that.

How to watch the Oscars

The 96th Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT
Don't mind waiting until the day after the ceremony to watch the Oscars? The show will stream on-demand on Hulu beginning Monday, March 11. 

Hulu plans start at $8 a month for the ad-supported version, and you can get Hulu without ads for $18 a month. You could also choose to pay for a year of ad-based Hulu for $80, $16 less than if you were to pay month-by-month. If you're interested in Disney Plus, ESPN Plus or both in addition to Hulu, you can also opt for a Disney bundle.

Want to watch the Oscars live without cable? You can turn to a streaming service like YouTube TV. The live TV streamer costs $73 a month and stands out for its number of channels and ease of use. There's also a three-week free trial for new subscribers. Read our YouTube TV review.

