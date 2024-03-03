X
2024 Oscars: How to Watch and Stream the Nominated Films

Watch nominees like Oppenheimer and Napoleon before the ceremony airs on March 10.

Meara Isenberg Writer
Meara covers streaming service news for CNET. She recently graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where she wrote for her college newspaper, The Daily Texan, as well as for state and local magazines. When she's not writing, she likes to dote over her cat, sip black coffee and try out new horror movies.
Meara Isenberg
The 2024 Oscars are a week away, which could mean it's crunch time if you want to watch more nominees before the ceremony. There are 10 flicks vying for best picture, and many are on popular streamers like Netflix and Paramount Plus. (If you went to back-to-back screenings of Barbie and Oppenheimer, that's already two vying flicks you can tick off your list).

Below, you'll see films up for awards -- including all the best picture contenders -- and where you can find them in the US. Note that if a film isn't currently on a streaming service you subscribe to, that could change. Poor Things, for example, costs $20 to buy right now, but it hits Hulu on March 7. Get your pre-show binge underway, because the 96th Academy Awards air on ABC on March 10.

Note: These descriptions have been pulled straight from official websites for the films and from press websites and occasionally edited for style.

On Apple TV Plus

killers-of-the-flower-moon-photo-0101
Apple TV Plus

Killers of the Flower Moon (10 nominations)

This drama is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro star.

Nominations

  • Best picture
  • Best actress
  • Best supporting actor
  • Best directing
  • Best film editing
  • Best cinematography
  • Best production design
  • Best costume design
  • Best original score
  • Best original song

See at Apple TV
napoleon-photo-0105
Apple TV Plus

Napoleon (3 nominations)

This action epic, directed by Ridley Scott, details the checkered rise and fall of French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

Nominations

  • Best production design
  • Best costume design
  • Best visual effects
See at Tv.apple

On Max

bar-00822r-landscape
Warner Bros.

Barbie (8 nominations)

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. This comedy stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Nominations

  • Best picture
  • Best supporting actor
  • Best supporting actress
  • Best adapted screenplay
  • Best production design
  • Best costume design
  • Best original song (2 nominations)
See at Max
rev-1-tcp-tp-036-high-res-jpeg
Warner Bros. Pictures

The Color Purple (1 nomination)

This is a story of love and resilience based on Alice Walker's novel and the Broadway musical. Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks are among the cast.

Nomination

  • Best supporting actress
See at Max

On Peacock

oppenheimer-still2-62e2a85a448bb-1
Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer (13 nominations)

This biographical thriller thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The cast includes Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.

Nominations

  • Best picture
  • Best actor
  • Best supporting actor 
  • Best supporting actress
  • Best directing
  • Best adapted screenplay
  • Best film editing
  • Best cinematography
  • Best production design
  • Best costume design
  • Best original score
  • Best makeup and hairstyling
  • Best sound
See at Peacock
the-holdovers
Focus Features

The Holdovers (5 nominations)

This comedy-drama follows a curmudgeonly teacher at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa and Da'Vine Joy Randolph star.

Nominations

  • Best picture
  • Best actor
  • Best supporting actress
  • Best original screenplay
  • Best film editing
See at Peacock

Available for purchase or rental

poor-things
Searchlight Pictures

Poor Things (11 nominations)

Note: Hulu will start offering this film on March 7.

This dark comedy follows Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by a brilliant and unorthodox scientist. Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo star.

Nominations

  • Best picture
  • Best actress
  • Best supporting actor
  • Best directing
  • Best adapted screenplay
  • Best film editing
  • Best cinematography
  • Best production design
  • Best costume design
  • Best original score
  • Best makeup and hairstyling
See at Amazon
anatomy-of-a-fall
Neon

Anatomy of a Fall (5 nominations)

Note: Hulu will start offering this film on March 22.

Sandra, her husband Samuel and their 11-year-old son Daniel live a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead, the police question whether he was murdered or died by suicide. Sandra Hüller stars in this thriller.

Nominations

  • Best picture
  • Best actress
  • Best directing
  • Best original screenplay
  • Best film editing
See at Amazon
af-03452-r
Amazon MGM Studios

American Fiction (5 nominations)

This satire confronts our culture's obsession with reducing people to outrageous stereotypes. Jeffery Wright and Sterling K. Brown are among the cast.

Nominations

  • Best picture
  • Best actor
  • Best supporting actor
  • Best adapted screenplay
  • Best original score

See at Amazon
Zone of Interest
A24

The Zone of Interest (5 nominations)

In this historical drama, the commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife, Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.

Nominations

  • Best picture
  • Best directing
  • Best adapted screenplay
  • Best international feature film
  • Best sound
See at Amazon
fourdaughters-photo2
Kino Lorber

Four Daughters (1 nomination)

This documentary reconstructs the story of Olfa Hamrouni and her four daughters, unpacking a complex family history through intimate interviews and performance to examine how the Tunisian woman's two eldest daughters were radicalized.

Nomination

  • Best documentary feature

See at Amazon

On Disney Plus

Elemental movie
Disney

Elemental (1 nomination)

This animated film introduces fiery Ember, whose friendship with a go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Nomination

  • Best animated feature
See at Disney Plus
indiana-jones-5
Disney

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (1 nomination)

In this action-adventure film, Indiana Jones risks everything to keep an ancient dial that could change the course of history from those who want the device for their own personal gain.

Nomination

  • Best original score
See at Disney Plus
Characters spacewalk in colorful spacesuits in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (1 nomination)

Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own in this superhero film.

Nomination

  • Best visual effects
See at Disney Plus
bobiwinethepeoplespresident-15-009d9d71
Lookman Kampala

Bobi Wine: The People's President (1 nomination)

This documentary charts the unlikely rise of Bobi Wine, the pop star-turned-politician seeking to end Uganda's brutal dictatorship.

Nomination

  • Best documentary feature

See at Disney Plus

On Hulu

g-thecreator-2004-1-22b08704
20th Century Studios

The Creator (2 nominations)

This sci-fi action film is set in the future, when a war rages between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence.

Nominations

  • Best visual effects
  • Best sound

See at Hulu

On Hulu and Disney Plus

01-fh-02041
Searchlight Pictures

Flamin' Hot (1 nomination)

This film tells the story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn Flamin' Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry.

Nomination

  • Best original song
See at Disney Plus

On Paramount Plus

Past Lives
A24

Past Lives (2 nominations)

Note: This film isn't available with the $6-a-month Paramount Plus Essential plan. To watch it, you'll need the $12-a-month Paramount Plus with Showtime plan.

Two childhood friends are reunited for one fateful week after 20 years as they confront notions of destiny, love and the choices that make a life in this romantic drama film.

Nominations

  • Best picture
  • Best original screenplay
See at Paramount+
mission-impossible-7
Paramount Pictures

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2 nominations)

In this spy film, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

Nominations

  • Best sound
  • Best visual effects

See at Paramount+
the-eternal-memory
MTV Documentary Films

The Eternal Memory (1 nomination)

This is an uplifting yet heartbreaking love story that balances vibrant individual and collective remembrance with the longevity of an unbreakable human bond.

Nomination

  • Best documentary feature
See at Paramount Plus
golda
Bleecker Street

Golda (1 nomination)

Note: This film isn't available with the $6-a-month Paramount Plus Essential plan. To watch it, you'll need the $12-a-month Paramount Plus with Showtime plan.

This thriller is set during the Yom Kippur War in 1973 and centers on Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.

Nomination:

  • Best makeup and hairstyling
See at Paramount+


On Netflix

maestro-20220928-20662r
Jason McDonald/Netflix

Maestro (7 nominations)

This film is about the lifelong relationship between composer Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan star.

Nominations

  • Best picture
  • Best actor
  • Best actress
  • Best original screenplay
  • Best cinematography
  • Best makeup and hairstyling
  • Best sound

See at Netflix
nyad-20220417-05977-r2
Liz Parkinson/Netflix

Nyad (2 nominations)

This film tells the story of athlete Diana Nyad who, at the age of 60, commits to achieving her dream of a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida. 

Nominations

  • Best actress
  • Best supporting actress
See at Netflix
6204-lsdln-quimvives-v-0961-1
Netflix

Society of the Snow (2 nominations)

This is a survival thriller about the 1972 Andes flight disaster.

Nominations

  • Best international feature film
  • Best makeup and hairstyling
See at Netflix
Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin standing on a podium in front of a huge crowd
David Lee/Netflix

Rustin (1 nomination)

Colman Domingo stars as Bayard Rustin, the architect of 1963's March on Washington, in this biographical drama.

Nomination

  • Best actor
See at Netflix
maydec-11-01-2022-fd-0149r
Francois Duhamel/Netflix

May December (1 nomination)

An actress arrives to do research for a film about a married couple's past two decades after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation in this drama.

Nomination

  • Best original screenplay
See at Netflix
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Miles Morales
Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (1 nomination)

Note: This film is locked on the $7-a-month ad-supported Netflix plan. To watch it, you'll need to upgrade Netflix Standard or Premium.

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse's very existence.

Nomination

  • Best animated feature
See at Netflix
en-us-nimona-mainteaser-1920x1080-prhq-2ch-txtl-mov-01-00-33-04
Netflix

Nimona (1 nomination)

When a knight in a futuristic medieval world is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help is Nimona -- a mischievous teen who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature he's sworn to destroy.

Nomination

  • Best animated feature
See at Netflix
l1060991-r-v2-r-2
Netflix

El Conde (1 nomination)

This satire portrays a universe in which Augusto Pinochet, a 250-year-old vampire, is tired of being remembered as a thief and decides to die.

Nomination

  • Best cinematography

See at Netflix
american-symphony-00-25-12-13
Netflix

American Symphony (1 nomination)

Musician Jon Batiste and his life partner Suleika Jaouad star in this meditation on art, love and the creative process.

Nomination:

  • Best original song
See at Netflix

Only in theaters

heron-img-1-768x415
Gkids

The Boy and the Heron (1 nomination)

After losing his mother during the war, young Mahito moves to his family's estate in the countryside. There, a series of mysterious events lead him to a secluded and ancient tower, home to a mischievous gray heron. 

Nomination

  • Best animated feature
See at AMC Theatres
perfect-days
Neon

Perfect Days (1 nomination)

This film is a deeply moving and poetic reflection on the search for beauty in the everyday world around us.

Nomination

  • Best international feature film
See at Amctheatres
teachers-lounge
Sony Pictures Classics

The Teachers' Lounge (1 nomination)

This film is a study in power dynamics, with themes of truth, justice, racism, respect and children's rights that demonstrate how individuals are worn down between entrenched positions.

Nomination

  • Best international feature film

io-capitano
Cohen Media Group

Io Capitano (1 nomination)

This drama follows two teenagers living in Dakar, Senegal, who yearn for a brighter future in Europe.

Nomination:

  • Best international feature film
godzilla-minus-one
Toho

Godzilla Minus One (1 nomination)

In postwar Japan, a new terror rises: Godzilla. Will the devastated people be able to survive... let alone fight back?

Nomination

  • Best visual effects
See at AMC Theatres

Available to watch for free on YouTube

tank-explosion-ukraine-scaled
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

20 Days in Mariupol (1 nomination)

In this documentary, an AP team of Ukrainian journalists trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol struggle to continue their work documenting atrocities of the Russian invasion. 

Nomination

  • Best documentary feature
See at Youtube