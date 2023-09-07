'John Wick: Chapter 4' Streaming Release Date and How to Watch From Anywhere

Seeing one John Wick film gives you a pretty good idea of what you're getting with any movie in the franchise: an engaging story, distinct style and plenty of bold kick-assery courtesy of Keanu Reeves.

That brings us to the latest entry, John Wick: Chapter 4, which debuted in March. It focuses once again on former hit man Wick, played by Reeves, who hasn't had it easy since he was drawn out of retirement by some villains in the first film. Chapter 4 sees the protagonist face off against a new enemy. Like its three predecessors, Chapter 4 was directed by Chad Stahelski and well received by critics.

You may be wondering how you can watch Wick's latest challenge outside of a movie theater. Chapter 4 will hit the Starz streaming service, but there's still a wait until you can watch it. Read on for the film's release date and why a VPN might be worth considering.

How to Watch John Wick: Chapter 4 on Starz

Viewers in the US can access the new John Wick on Starz on Sept. 15. It was previously scheduled to arrive more than a week later, on the 26th.

The streaming service recently raised its subscription price, for the first time since it launched in 2016. The ad-free service now costs $10 per month, $1 more than before.

This month also marks when John Wick fans will be able to catch new spinoff The Continental on Peacock. The three-part miniseries debuts Sept. 22. If you'd rather not wait another minute to watch John Wick: Chapter 4, you can rent it for $6 at services like Amazon and Vudu.

How to watch John Wick: Chapter 4 from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Starz while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where John Wick: Chapter 4 will be streaming on Starz. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you are connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream John Wick on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Starz to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.