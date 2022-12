How to Watch Argentina vs. Netherlands Quarterfinal World Cup Match

Every match with Argentina is appointment viewing, because it could be the last time we see Lionel Messi on the World Cup stage. Next up for the 35-year-old legend and Argentina is the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Friday. Messi was his vintage self in the round of 16, scoring the opening goal in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia. If anyone can slow down Messi, it might be Virgil van Dijk, the Netherlands' captain, best player and central defender. The Dutch knocked out the US in the last round to set up this tasty quarterfinal matchup between two of the sport's traditional powers, a replay of the 2014 semifinal (which Argentina won on penalties).

The Argentina-Netherlands game kicks off on Friday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT). The match will be shown nationwide in the US on Peacock and Fox, which is available on numerous live TV streaming services. Outside the US, World Cup matches are being carried by other streaming services, including ITVX in the UK, SBS in Australia and TSN in Canada. But what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the match, or just want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

Here's how you can watch the game, and the rest of the 2022 World Cup, from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

When is the Argentina vs. Netherlands match?

Argentina will play the Netherlands at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) on Friday, Dec. 9.

Elsewhere in the world, the match starts at 10 p.m. in Qatar, 7 p.m. in London, and on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 4 a.m. in Tokyo and 6 a.m. in Sydney.

How to watch the Argentina vs. Netherlands match online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the match locally, that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on match day by encrypting your traffic, plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Argentina vs. Netherlands match in the US

The Argentina-Netherlands match is on Fox in the US, so you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries a Fox station that's broadcasting the game. The least expensive such service is Sling TV Blue.

Sling/CNET Among the live TV streaming services that carry local Fox stations, the cheapest is Sling TV Blue at $40 per month. Note that Sling is currently running a promotion where the first month of service is half-price ($20) for new subscribers. One important caveat: Fox local affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered in Sling's agreement. If you're outside of one of these areas, you're probably better off going with one of the alternate services listed below.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.

James Martin/CNET For Spanish-speaking US residents Peacock is airing all of the World Cup games live in Spanish. The remaining games will stream on its $5-a-month Peacock Premium subscription package, not the service's free tier. Read our Peacock review.

Watch the World Cup 2022 Argentina vs. Netherlands match for free in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch every match of the 2022 World Cup for free. Games are split between two channels, the BBC and ITV; the Argentina-Netherlands match is on the BBC. If you're away from home in the UK, you can use a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer or ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) from anywhere.

Stream Argentina vs. Netherlands World Cup 2022 match in Australia

Aleksandra Aleshchenko/Getty Images Fans in Australia can stream all 64 World Cup matches live for free using SBS On Demand, the streaming home of the country's free-to-air TV network. The service also offers full replays, mini-matches and highlights.

In addition to the services and countries listed above, numerous other local fixtures are carrying the World Cup 2022. They include:

Argentina: TVP

Belgium: RTBF (French) and VRT (Dutch)

Brazil: TV Globo

Canada: TSN

France: TF1 and beIN Sports

Germany: ARD and ZDF

Hong Kong: PCCW

Japan: Dentsu

New Zealand: Sky

Spain: RTVE

