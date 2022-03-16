How to Update Disney Plus Parental Controls Now The Defenders Have Arrived

Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Marvel's grittiest bunch of heroes and anti-heroes landed on Disney Plus on Wednesday, years after their debut on Netflix. Along with Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the Defenders' Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Daredevil and The Punisher have all migrated their respective TV series to the streaming service, bringing intense violence, curse words and adult-size issues with them. It's a departure from the service's cache of family-friendly fare, and as a result, Disney Plus is asking users to update their parental controls.

The company announced that upgrades would be available beginning today for US subscribers. When you open the app, you'll automatically be prompted to change the settings to TV-MA to access every title in the Disney Plus catalog. However, you have the option to select "Not Now," and your current rating will remain at TV-14 or its previous setting. The content rating update will need to be done for each profile on your account. If you change your mind later and want to lower or increase the maturity rating, you can do so from within the profile's settings.

All-new Parental Controls on #DisneyPlus keep you in charge of the action. ✨ pic.twitter.com/MeWm060MIl — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 15, 2022

Disney Plus also encourages parents to add a four-digit PIN to individual profiles as an added layer of protection. This enables users to block access to profiles with mature content. To add a PIN, tap your profile icon on the main page and click on Edit Profiles. Choose a user. Scroll down to Parental Controls and select Profile PIN. You'll be prompted to type in your password. Next, enter a PIN and click Save.

The Parental Controls menu also allows you to activate the Kids Profile feature with age-appropriate curated content or change your content ratings. The addition of these live-action Marvel titles is currently only offered to viewers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand. Disney Plus has plans to roll out the content in other locations later this year.