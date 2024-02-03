How to Stream 'Inception' and More Christopher Nolan Films

Need something to tide you over while you wait for Oppenheimer on Peacock? What about one of Christopher Nolan's 11 other movies?

Peacock won't offer Nolan's Oscar-nominated atomic bomb thriller until Feb. 16, but you can watch Dunkirk, Inception, Memento and The Dark Knight trilogy on the service as much as you want before then. Meanwhile, Max also carries the trio of Batman films, and a range of streaming services offer Interstellar.

Below, you'll find where to watch every Christopher Nolan film. Some may be on streamers you already subscribe to, and others you can rent for just a couple of bucks.

How to stream Christopher Nolan's movies

Universal Pictures Oppenheimer (2023) You can watch the biographical thriller about J. Robert Oppenheimer on Peacock on Feb. 16 in the US. Peacock costs $6 a month if you want ad-supported Premium and $12 a month if you want mostly ad-free Premium Plus. You can also pay for a year for either one up front, which costs less than paying for 12 months separately. If you use the free tier of Peacock, you'll need to upgrade to a paid plan to watch Oppenheimer and other Christopher Nolan movies. If you don't want to wait for its Peacock release, you can rent Oppenheimer for $6 at services including Amazon and Vudu. See at Peacock

Warner Bros. Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy is streaming on Peacock and Max in the US. Max unites the Discovery Plus and former HBO Max libraries, so it's packed with content that would be familiar to HBO Max subscribers, like DC Comics movies. Max has one ad-supported subscription, which costs $10 per month. Its ad-free and ultimate ad-free tiers are $16 and $20 per month, respectively. Max doesn't have a free trial, but, similar to Peacock, you can save by opting for an annual plan over paying for a year one month at a time. See at Max

Warner Bros. Interstellar (2014) A few streaming services carry the sci-fi epic in the US. The most notable option is Prime Video, but if you're subscribed to Paramount Plus or MGM Plus, you can watch on those services too. Prime Video comes with a $15 per month ($139 per year) Amazon Prime membership or is available on its own for $9 per month. Paramount Plus' cheaper subscription is $6 per month and comes with ads. Its other subscription removes ads and throws in Showtime, among other perks, but it's pricier at $12 per month. Finally, MGM Plus is ad-free and costs $6 per month or $50 if you pay annually. You can take advantage of free trials with all these streamers. See at Amazon

The Criterion Collection Following (1998) Christopher Nolan's first feature film is available on AMC Plus and Tubi, a free streaming service with ads. The 70-minute thriller is about a young man who spends his free time following strangers around and winds up going down a dark path. AMC Plus' ad-free service streams AMC as well as the complete collections of IFC Films Unlimited, Shudder and Sundance Now. A subscription costs $9 a month or $84 if you pay for a year up front, and a seven-day free trial is available. See at Amcplus

Warner Bros. Inception (2010) Inception may be the first film you think of when it comes to Christopher Nolan's catalog. Currently, you can watch the action sci-fi movie on Peacock. It's also available to rent for $4. See at Amazon

How to watch more Nolan movies

Dunkirk (2017) It's currently streaming on Peacock.

It's currently streaming on Peacock. Insomnia (2002): It's currently streaming on Paramount Plus.

It's currently streaming on Paramount Plus. Memento (2000): It's currently streaming on Peacock and free services such as Tubi.

It's currently streaming on Peacock and free services such as Tubi. The Prestige (2006) Rent for $4 at services like Amazon and Vudu.



Rent for $4 at services like Amazon and Vudu. Tenet (2020) Rent for $4 at services like Amazon and Vudu.

How to watch with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream a Christopher Nolan movie on a service like Peacock or Max while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where your Nolan movie of choice will be streaming on a service like Max or Peacock. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream your Nolan movie on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open the service to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.