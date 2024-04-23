How to Stream 'Anyone But You' With Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell

Time to cue up Natasha Bedingfield. Anyone But You, the rom-com starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, is now available to stream on Netflix.

The film originally opened in theaters during the 2023 holiday season. It was the highest-grossing romantic comedy in recent years, earning over $200 million globally, according to Variety. After leaving theaters, it became available to rent on demand. And now, Netflix subscribers can stream the R-rated flick at home. Alongside Sweeney and Powell, the cast includes Darren Barnet, Alexandra Shipp, Hadley Robinson, GaTa and Charlee Fraser.

Here's what you need to know about streaming Anyone But You and why you may want to consider using a VPN to stream it.

What to know about Anyone But You

Anyone But You has an intriguing premise: rom-com king Glen Powell and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney star in a loose, modern adaption of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. If you're not the biggest fan of the Bard, that means two household names take on some classic rom-com tropes, including enemies to lovers and fake dating.

The movie features the song Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield, an early-2000s pop anthem. Powell's character Ben refers to it as his "serenity song" in the movie, and like all good rom-coms, we get an end-credits montage of the whole cast singing along. It also led to a series of TikToks of folks dancing to the song in theaters after the movie ended.

When to watch Anyone But You on Netflix

Sony Pictures' Anyone But You is available to stream on Netflix now, beginning Tuesday, April 23. If you only have the ad-supported plan for $7 per month, you will not be able to watch the movie. Other Netflix plans, including the standard and standard plus, will have the flick. Previous Sony movies, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and No Hard Feelings, were restricted to these more expensive plans due to licensing agreements.

How to watch Anyone But You from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Netflix while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where Anyone But You is streaming on Netflix. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the rom-com on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Netflix to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.